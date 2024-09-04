Is Autozone Inc. (AZO) Splitting Soon?

We recently published a list of 10 Stocks That May Be Splitting Soon. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) stands against the other stocks that may be splitting soon.

Understanding Stock Splits

A stock split is when a company literally splits its stocks – it divides its existing shares into multiple new shares. This increases the number of shares outstanding without changing the company’s overall value while making the stock more affordable and accessible to smaller investors.

A company’s board of directors determines the ratio of a stock split. This can range from a common 2-for-1 split, and go as far as 100-for-1, or more. For instance, in a 2-for-1 split, each existing share is divided into two new shares. The price per share is reduced by half, but the total market capitalization remains unchanged. So, a stock split can increase liquidity and potentially attract more investors, by giving 2 shares valued at $50, instead of 1 at $100, and the company’s market cap is not impacted.

As the share price adjusts downward, dividends per share will also be adjusted to maintain the same total dividend payout. Similarly, all things tied to the share price are adjusted according to the split. However stock splits are non-dilutive, so existing shareholders’ voting rights remain unchanged.

Stock splits aren’t just beneficial to small investors trying to buy shares in big companies, they can also benefit companies by allowing them to repurchase shares at a lower price. But in one way or another, the eventual goal is to enhance a stock’s appeal to investors and make it more accessible to retail or individual investors.

At the end of the day, a stock split does not inherently create additional value for a company, a good company remains a good company after a stock split. Similarly, a bad company remains a bad company. A temporary reduction in share price followed by higher investor interest might cause the stock to surge in the short run, but no meaningful impact should be expected in the long run.

Experts Weight In on The Market Situation Right Now

We’ve seen a range of high-profile stock splits in 2024, especially in the semiconductor space. They seem to be the new cool thing to do for every company. However, these moves should be treated as no more than just making shares more accessible to smaller investors, and value investors should focus on fundamentals when they’re contemplating their next best idea.

The markets have been on a wild ride, all thanks to AI. The valuations have gotten out of hand, but we’ve also seen some corrections. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 15% in 2025 along with rate cuts of up to 225 basis points. The Fed is expected to deliver its first cut in September after hiking interest rates constantly and holding them higher for longer. Jeff Krumpelman, the chief investment strategist at Mariner Wealth Advisors, and Julie Biel, the chief market strategist at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, recently appeared together on CNBC to discuss these dynamics and both had similar but contrasting opinions.

Krumpelman expressed optimism, citing strong fundamentals and improving economic indicators, particularly inflation. He believes we’re not in a recessionary scenario and sees potential for the S&P 500 to reach 6,000 by mid-2025, driven by solid earnings growth, healthy guidance, and projected GDP growth of 1.5% to 2.0%. Here’s what he said:

“We look at the individual stocks, we find a broadening market, and we find general health in terms of earnings growth and valuation. So, we’re optimistic and constructive.”

Biel, on the other hand, raised concerns about potential risks related to high valuations making stocks more fragile. She emphasized that the last time the market was this optimistic was back in 1984, just once in modern history. Biel remained cautiously optimistic and pointed to the $1 trillion in credit card debt and rising delinquency rates.

Most successful companies have a history of stock splits, but their share prices consistently return to levels where another split is warranted. Yet it is a widely practiced phenomenon and investors globally anticipate such moves from big companies to improve trust. In this context, we’re going to talk about the top 10 stocks that may be splitting soon.

Is Autozone Inc. (AZO) Splitting Soon?

Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Share Price as of August 30: $3,204.73

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 45

Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is the largest US retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, with 7,140 stores across the Americas. It offers a wide range of products, including parts for cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as tools and equipment, and has strong customer service and extensive in-store resources, focusing on both DIY customers and professional mechanics.

The company saw a good FQ3 2024, with total sales increasing by 3.5%, where same-store sales were up 1.9%. Commercial sales grew 3.3%, and the company opened 20 net new commercial programs and now has commercial in 92% of the total domestic stores.

Although the domestic sales were flat this quarter due to delayed tax refunds and mild/cooler weather, domestic commercial sales still accounted for 31% of the total domestic auto parts sales. There was a 1% decline in DIY sales.

Despite hindrances in performance, the company was able to generate $4.24 billion in revenue, recording a 3.54% year-over-year improvement. The earnings per share were $36.69.

Key factors driving commercial sales growth include improved inventory availability, enhanced hub and mega hub coverage, the Duralast brand’s focus on quality, and technology advancements. Recent customer service initiatives are also expected to boost market share.

Therefore, the company remains optimistic about its future growth. Investors also remain positive, as 45 hedge funds hold long positions in the company as of June 30. $355,914,308 is the largest stake held by Holocene Advisors.

Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has a sincere focus on customer service, which it now refers to as “WOW! Customer Service,” to drive sales growth. Insiders currently own 0.2% of the company. In the past year, the share price rose 25.03%. With 2 instances from 1992 and 1994, the company might plan on a stock split soon.

RGA Investment Advisors made the following comment about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Below is a chart of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) P/E ratio plotted against AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Any number of examples between large cap tech companies and more mature companies could illustrate this very same point, but we find this specific case most interesting because of its history. Note that in late 2014/early 2015 these multiples crossed one another. The relative harmony between Alphabet and Autozone lasted for just shy of a year at that time, before Alphabet’s shares surged and Autozone’s shares slumped. This relationship need not matter for markets, though we think there is some signal for investors. Autozone today trades at the highest multiples of its recent history, while Alphabet trades at its lowest. Meanwhile, despite growth estimates dropping considerably at Alphabet and appreciating modestly at Autozone, Alphabet will outgrow Autozone by a wide margin over the next five years…” (Click here to read the full text)

Overall AZO ranks 8th on our list of stocks that may be splitting soon. While we acknowledge the potential of AZO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AZO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

