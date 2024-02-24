Autosports Group's (ASX:ASG) Dividend Will Be A$0.10

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.10 per share on the 31st of May. This takes the dividend yield to 8.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Autosports Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Autosports Group's dividend was only 61% of earnings, however it was paying out 124% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.3% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Autosports Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was A$0.046, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 28% per annum over that time. Autosports Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Autosports Group has grown earnings per share at 31% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Autosports Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Autosports Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Autosports Group (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Autosports Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

