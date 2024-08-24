Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.08

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) has announced that on 15th of November, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.08, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. However, the dividend yield of 8.5% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Autosports Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Autosports Group's dividend was only 59% of earnings, however it was paying out 111% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 67%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Autosports Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Autosports Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from A$0.046 total annually to A$0.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. Autosports Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Autosports Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 41% per annum. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Autosports Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Autosports Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Autosports Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.