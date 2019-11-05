Autonomous Indy Lights Cars Will Race on the Oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

From Car and Driver

An autonomous-vehicle race is coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021 in a development not seemingly related to Roger Penske's purchase of the speedway, announced yesterday.

The race will feature universities' research software installed in Indy Lights race cars. The grand prize is $1 million.

No, this does not mean self-driving cars are going to enter the Indy 500—yet.

Over the course of two days, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has seen massive amounts of change. Yesterday it was announced that Roger Penske and Penske Corp. would be taking ownership of the track, and today it was we learned from an announcement at SEMA that come 2021, the legendary speedway will host an autonomous-car race.

Dubbed the Indy Autonomous Challenge, the race will be a culmination of five rounds of competition among universities to create the best autonomous software; all of the competitors will use Indy Lights race cars. Universities that make it past the first four rounds will then go head to head on the racetrack to prove which vehicle’s technology is superior – and to win $1 million.

At the time the press release was sent out, five universities had registered for the competition: Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, University of Florida, University of Illinois, and the University of Virginia.

Mark your calendar for Oct. 23, 2021, for what will be the first time "Vehicles, start your own engines" is uttered at IMS.

