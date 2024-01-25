Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,025.78
    -8.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,868.55
    +3.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    37,806.39
    -99.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7392
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.43
    +0.34 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    54,207.58
    +286.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,016.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,961.86
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,615.50
    -5.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.14
    +0.59 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,226.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6792
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

Autonomous driving firm Aurora lays off 3% staff

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Aurora Innovation logo

(Reuters) - Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation said on Wednesday it had cut 3% of its workforce as part of a reorganization exercise.

Aurora had 1,700 employees by 2022-end, as per the company's securities filings.

"As we move toward commercial launch, we recently reviewed the entire organization to ensure we are working as effectively as possible ... Through this process, a limited number of roles were eliminated which impacted 3 percent of our total workforce," according to a company statement attributed to Cristopher Barrett, senior vice president, people.

The Pittsburgh-based company, which went public through a merger with a blank cheque firm in 2021, is building the technology that will power future self-driving trucks.

Aurora has partnerships with Continental AG and Volvo, and plans to deploy its first set of driver-less trucks on the streets this year.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)