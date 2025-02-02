‘Automatic Millionaire’ David Bach: 6 Tips To Save Retirees From Financial Disaster

SrdjanPav / iStock.com

Money expert David Bach, author of “The Automatic Millionaire,” has dedicated his career to helping people achieve financial freedom. His philosophy centers on making smarter money decisions that keep your assets safe.

Here are six of his top tips for protecting your retirement funds.

1. Save More as You Get Older

When CNBC asked Bach in 2018 how much money people should have in retirement savings, he pointed readers to Fidelity Investments’ age-based roadmap. This guideline suggests that a 30-year-old should have one year of their starting salary in savings, then twice their starting salary by age 35.

If you increase that goal by a factor of one every year, you’d have eight times your salary by age 60. Your final goal, Fidelity states, is to have 10 times your salary in the bank by 67.

Bach called this a general guideline, but warned that your target shouldn’t be lower.

2. It’s Never Too Late

As a money expert, Bach has spoken to people whose savings are far below goals like Fidelity’s. Whatever your circumstances, he said, “It’s never too late to start investing, and the best time to start is now.”

His first recommendation is to increase your retirement plan contribution and participate in a 401(k) match with your employer if one is available. The goal is to gradually save 10% to 15% of your income, or more if you need to and are able.

3. Spend Only on What You Value

In his book “The Latte Factor,” Bach wrote about the power of intentional spending. He teaches people that by paying attention to what they spend their money on, they can waste less and save more.

It’s not about giving up the things that bring you joy, he said. It’s about knowing where your money goes and avoiding spending on things that don’t match your values.

The next step is to take the money you haven’t spent and put it into a retirement account or other investment. That $5 you didn’t spend on a latte — or whatever you chose not to buy — can generate significant compound interest over time.

This intentional spending system can help you avoid disaster in retirement. Not only will you have more in your savings account, but you’ll have developed the habit of not overspending.

4. Ditch Budgeting for Automation

You might be surprised that David Bach doesn’t want you to budget. He’s been recommending against it for years, arguing that it’s too easy to get busy and fail.