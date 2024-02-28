Advertisement
Automakers question feasibility of California 2035 EV sales mandate plan

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group representing nearly all major automakers raised concerns about the feasibility of California's proposal adopted by 11 other states to require all new vehicles sold by 2035 to be electric or plug-in electric hybrids.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing nearly all major automakers except Tesla, asked the U.S. Environment Protection Agency to consider "whether a (zero emission vehicle) regulation that is right for California is also right for other states."

The California Air Resources Board has asked the EPA for a waiver under the Clean Air Act to implement its plan to end sales of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)