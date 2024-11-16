Is Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Trading At A 42% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Autoliv fair value estimate is US$170

Autoliv's US$97.95 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 46% higher than Autoliv's analyst price target of US$117

Does the November share price for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Autoliv Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$612.2m US$697.8m US$655.3m US$720.4m US$747.2m US$772.6m US$797.0m US$820.9m US$844.6m US$868.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x11 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 2.81% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% US$568 US$602 US$524 US$535 US$516 US$495 US$474 US$453 US$433 US$413

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$5.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

