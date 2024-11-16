Is Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Trading At A 42% Discount?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Autoliv fair value estimate is US$170
-
Autoliv's US$97.95 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 46% higher than Autoliv's analyst price target of US$117
Does the November share price for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
View our latest analysis for Autoliv
Is Autoliv Fairly Valued?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$612.2m
|
US$697.8m
|
US$655.3m
|
US$720.4m
|
US$747.2m
|
US$772.6m
|
US$797.0m
|
US$820.9m
|
US$844.6m
|
US$868.3m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x11
|
Analyst x11
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 3.73%
|
Est @ 3.39%
|
Est @ 3.16%
|
Est @ 3.00%
|
Est @ 2.89%
|
Est @ 2.81%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7%
|
US$568
|
US$602
|
US$524
|
US$535
|
US$516
|
US$495
|
US$474
|
US$453
|
US$433
|
US$413
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$5.0b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$868m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.6%) = US$18b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$18b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= US$8.3b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$13b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$98.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Autoliv as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.235. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Autoliv
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Autoliv, there are three essential items you should assess:
-
Risks: Take risks, for example - Autoliv has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.
-
Future Earnings: How does ALV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.