Auto groups want 100% EV sales goal scrapped after Ottawa nixes rebates early

Canadian auto manufacturing and dealership groups want Ottawa to scrap its 2035 target for all new light-duty vehicles sold in 2035 and beyond to be zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs).
Their request follows Transport Canada’s abrupt pause on financial incentives for ZEV buyers.
Ottawa’s target for 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 includes interim goals of at least 20 per cent by 2026, and 60 per cent by 2030. According to S&P Global Mobility, ZEVs accounted for one in six new vehicles registered in Canada in the third quarter of 2024.
Last week, Transport Canada announced a “pause” on its zero-emission vehicle incentive program (iZEV), which provided an up to $5,000 rebate on eligible cars and trucks. On Monday, the federal agency said funds to support the iZEV Program had been completely committed ahead of schedule due to a “surge in interest.” The program had been slated to end on March 31.
“Industry was shocked to learn this week that the federal zero emission vehicle purchase incentive program has abruptly ended, creating chaos for consumers,” Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Brian Kingston said on Tuesday at a press conference on Parliament Hill.
“Today, we are calling on provincial and federal governments to scrap the [sales] mandates.”
The B.C. and Quebec governments also have policies in place for ZEVs to account for a rising percentage of new vehicle sales.
“There is no pathway to 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales in the next 10 years with the support [currently] being provided to Canadians,” Kingston said. “Dictating what vehicles Canadians can and can't buy, without providing them with the supports necessary to switch to electric is a made-in-Canada policy failure.”
The change to the federal government's iZEV program comes as provinces including British Columbia and Quebec reduce financial incentives for EV buyers. Kingston also says government support for public charging infrastructure has also fallen behind.
Tim Reuss, president and CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, says Transport Canada has created chaos for consumers, leaving workers at dealerships to absorb frustration over the change.
Reuss calls the federal agency’s use of the word “pause” to describe the end of iZEV rebates “disingenuous.”
“It seems highly likely that the country will head into an election once Parliament returns on March 24, with absolutely no guarantee that any future government will continue to provide a purchase incentive,” he said on Tuesday.
“It is now contingent on the federal government to re-evaluate the fairness and efficacy of its ZEV mandate.”
David Adams, president and CEO of Global Automakers of Canada, Charles Benard, lead economist with the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, and Huw Williams, national spokesperson for the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, also spoke at Tuesday’s press conference in Ottawa.
The target to phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035 has faced a raft of criticisms since its formal announcement in December 2023, ranging from executives at global automakers to Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), Yves Giroux.
"We need to make sure that we’re revisiting targets to align targets with reality,” Frank Voss, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, told Bloomberg News in July. "The government can only do so much to entice consumers to purchase vehicles that they would like to see implemented."
According to the PBO, while consumers could save thousands of dollars by switching to electric vehicles, costs would have to drop significantly more in order to meet government goals.
"The relative ownership cost of battery-electric vehicles would need to decrease by 31 per cent to meet the ZEV sales target of 60 per cent in 2030," Giroux wrote in a report last August.
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.