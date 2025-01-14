Auto groups want 100% EV sales goal scrapped after Ottawa nixes rebates early

A long line of unsold 2024 R1S electric utility vehicles sits at a Rivian service center Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian auto manufacturing and dealership groups want Ottawa to scrap its 2035 target for all new light-duty vehicles sold in 2035 and beyond to be zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs).

Their request follows Transport Canada’s abrupt pause on financial incentives for ZEV buyers.

Ottawa’s target for 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 includes interim goals of at least 20 per cent by 2026, and 60 per cent by 2030. According to S&P Global Mobility, ZEVs accounted for one in six new vehicles registered in Canada in the third quarter of 2024.

Last week, Transport Canada announced a “pause” on its zero-emission vehicle incentive program (iZEV), which provided an up to $5,000 rebate on eligible cars and trucks. On Monday, the federal agency said funds to support the iZEV Program had been completely committed ahead of schedule due to a “surge in interest.” The program had been slated to end on March 31.

“Industry was shocked to learn this week that the federal zero emission vehicle purchase incentive program has abruptly ended, creating chaos for consumers,” Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association president and CEO Brian Kingston said on Tuesday at a press conference on Parliament Hill.

“Today, we are calling on provincial and federal governments to scrap the [sales] mandates.”

The B.C. and Quebec governments also have policies in place for ZEVs to account for a rising percentage of new vehicle sales.

“There is no pathway to 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales in the next 10 years with the support [currently] being provided to Canadians,” Kingston said. “Dictating what vehicles Canadians can and can't buy, without providing them with the supports necessary to switch to electric is a made-in-Canada policy failure.”

The change to the federal government's iZEV program comes as provinces including British Columbia and Quebec reduce financial incentives for EV buyers. Kingston also says government support for public charging infrastructure has also fallen behind.

Tim Reuss, president and CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, says Transport Canada has created chaos for consumers, leaving workers at dealerships to absorb frustration over the change.

Reuss calls the federal agency’s use of the word “pause” to describe the end of iZEV rebates “disingenuous.”

“It seems highly likely that the country will head into an election once Parliament returns on March 24, with absolutely no guarantee that any future government will continue to provide a purchase incentive,” he said on Tuesday.

“It is now contingent on the federal government to re-evaluate the fairness and efficacy of its ZEV mandate.”

Story Continues