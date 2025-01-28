Authors strike back against AI stealing their books as licensing startup Created by Humans raises $5.5 million seed round

Doug Preston, known for the popular Agent Pendergast novels, wants authors to work together as a group to stop AI companies from stealing their books. The first step, Preston says, is to sign up with Created by Humans, or CbH, an AI rights licensing platform that just raised a $5.5 million seed round.

Preston said he has published about 40 books, including the bestseller “Cabinet of Curiosities." (Lee Child co-wrote the Agent Pendergast series with Preston.) Nearly all the books, except for the most recent, have been ingested by AI companies without his consent, he said. “No permission, no compensation,” Preston told Fortune.

Preston realized in 2023 that authors and developers need some sort of licensing system. He first heard of Created by Humans, the startup from Trip Adler (founder of document sharing platform Scribd), from the Authors Guild. Created by Humans really understands authors, Preston said.

“Authors must come together now and negotiate with AI companies as a block.,” said Preston.

Launched in June, Created by Humans provides a platform that connects rights holders, like authors, and AI developers. Authors can sign up, claim their works, and note which licenses they’d like to grant to AI developers, said Jen Singerman, a former Scribd executive, who is a co-founder and COO of Created by Humans.

“We’re trying to solve how copyright works in the AI world,” said Adler, who is CEO of Created by Humans. “There’s lots of conflict. Creators are really frustrated with how content is being used without their permission.”

Created by Humans emerged from so-called beta on Jan. 14 and currently has eight employees but is actively hiring, Adler said. The startup plans to add five to eight people this year across engineering and growth.

More than 100 authors have signed up with Created by Humans, including Preston as well as noted tech writer Walter Isaacson and best-selling romance writer Sylvia Day. Preston and Isaacson are also investors. The Authors Guild, the professional organization that represents more than 15,000 authors and of which Preston is a former president, partnered with Created by Humans in October. "We urgently need to give control back to authors and their publishers, and licensing is the means to accomplish that going forward,” said Mary Rasenberger, Authors Guild’s CEO, in an Oct. 9 statement endorsing Created by Humans.

Created by Humans has raised a total of $11 million in funding, including a soon to be announced $5.5 million seed round that was led by Giant Ventures. The seed included participation from Uncommon Capital; Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch and interim CEO of OpenAI; Kyle Vogt, co-founder of Cruise Automation; Dropbox co-founder Drew Houston; Slack co-founder Cal Henderson and Cameron Yarbrough, Torch’s co-founder. A pre-seed round, led by Floodgate and Craft Ventures, collected $5.5 million in June.

