Author Q&A: Why we need to change the way we think about aging

Ageism is alive and well in our culture. If you are a certain age, you pretty much know this already.

But to actually deal with it, you need to start thinking differently about aging itself, according to gerontologist Jeanette Leardi. In her new book, “Aging Sideways: Changing Our Perspectives on Getting Older,” Leardi crushes stereotypes about age and offers new approaches for welcoming getting older — and dealing with how others think about you.

We asked Leardi for some advice. Below are excerpts of her talk with Yahoo Finance, edited for brevity and clarity.

Kerry Hannon: What is ageism?

Jeanette Leardi: It is discrimination based on age, period. Anybody's age. If we are judging people solely based on their chronological age, that's ageism. There are different types of ageism. Internalized ageism, in which we ourselves are ageist against ourselves and our ability to function at our age, whatever age that is. An older person who is internally ageist could say or think, "I'm too old to do this." Or, "What will people think of me if I act this way?"

We live in a society that puts people into boxes. We should be declaring our age. We should be proud to be whatever age we are. We're lucky to get older, so why is this something we should be running away from?

Why does aging confuse us?

It confuses us because we are bombarded with so many messages about how to think about aging. We may feel pretty positive about ourselves. And then we get these constant messages about anti-aging creams and gray hair and wrinkles, and we hear jokes. One of my greatest pet peeves is listening to late night talk show monologues. The hosts of these shows make fun of old people in a way that they wouldn't think about telling sexist jokes or racist jokes or homophobic jokes.

"Smart employers realize that you need both younger and older people in the workplace at the same time." (Getty Creative) · Thomas Barwick via Getty Images

What is old?

The most common thing is chronological age. Then there's functional age — what can you do at your age? How old do you feel? The problem is when someone is judging us by chronological age and the reality of our functional age doesn’t match it.

You write about successful aging versus empowered aging. Can you just elaborate?

Successful aging is all about how to age well.

We need to eat right, get enough sleep, exercise, stay engaged, and have great social relationships. All of that stuff is important, but it implies that the individual is solely responsible. Empowered aging is a 50-50 proposition. We are 50% responsible for how well we age. But society is 50% responsible too. What kind of programs are out there to give us all equal opportunities? You know, the whole DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] concept in the workplace, that's where society comes in. That's the role society should be playing. Do we have affordable housing? Do we have access to a healthcare system that’s not prejudiced against older adults where we’re denied treatments or excluded from a clinical trial because people think we're too old to be represented?

