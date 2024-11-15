Austria's OMV gas deliveries via Ukraine transit to fall to zero from tomorrow

BERLIN (Reuters) -Austria's OMV has been informed by Gazprom that the Russian gas producer would reduce its deliveries of natural gas from to zero from 0500 GMT on Nov. 16, according to information published on the CEGH Remit platform on Friday.

The volume of natural gas affected amounts to up to 7,400 MWh/h, according to the notification.

Gazprom declined to comment.

Russian gas supply to oil and gas company OMV was at risk of stopping before the end of the year due to an arbitration case against Gazprom, the company warned yesterday.

