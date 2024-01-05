Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) most popular amongst retail investors who own 58%, insiders hold 24%

Key Insights

Significant control over Australian Strategic Materials by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 23 shareholders own 42% of the company

Insiders own 24% of Australian Strategic Materials

Every investor in Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Australian Strategic Materials.

ASX:ASM Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Australian Strategic Materials?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Australian Strategic Materials. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Australian Strategic Materials' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:ASM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2024

Australian Strategic Materials is not owned by hedge funds. Ian Gandel is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 23 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Australian Strategic Materials

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Australian Strategic Materials Ltd. Insiders own AU$52m worth of shares in the AU$218m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of Australian Strategic Materials shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 8.9%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Australian Strategic Materials has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

