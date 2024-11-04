Australian police search Sydney PwC office over tax leak probe

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police on Monday searched the PwC Australia office in Sydney as part of a probe into a former partner who leaked confidential government tax plans to the firm and its clients.

A parliamentary inquiry earlier this year concluded the firm had shared the data internally and covered up its use.

"This step is part of the existing investigation ... regarding the historical tax matter, and is an investigation into individuals who have left the firm," a PwC Australia spokesperson said in an email.

PwC Australia added that it had been working with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to help with the searches and will continue to cooperate fully.

"Out of respect for the AFP's work, we won't be commenting further," the spokesperson said.

Police in 2023 began investigating the "big four" accounting firm over the breaches, which forced out several partners including former PwC Australia CEO Tom Seymour, and led to the fire sale of its lucrative government consulting business for A$ 1 ($0.66).

The firm's current CEO Kevin Burrowes last year apologised to senators during a parliamentary inquiry over the leak.

($1 = 1.5145 Australian dollars)

