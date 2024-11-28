Australian PM Albanese says social media firms now have a responsibility to protect kids

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday social media platforms now have a social responsibility to ensure the safety of children, after the country's parliament passed a bill banning those under the age of 16 from using the services.

"Platforms now have a social responsibility to ensure the safety of our kids is a priority for them," Albanese said in a press conference.

"We're making sure that mums and dads can have that different conversation today and in future days."

Australia approved on Thursday a social media ban for children aged under 16 after an emotive debate that has gripped the nation, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

The law forces tech giants from Instagram and Facebook owner Meta to TikTok to stop minors from logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million). A trial of enforcement methods will start in January, with the ban to take effect in a year.

