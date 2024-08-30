Australian Finance Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$1.07b (up 7.2% from FY 2023).

Net income: AU$29.0m (down 22% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.7% (down from 3.7% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: AU$0.11 (down from AU$0.14 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Australian Finance Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.0% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 9.4% decline forecast for the Diversified Financial industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Diversified Financial industry.

The company's shares are up 6.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Australian Finance Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

