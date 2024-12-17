Australia takes Exxon's local petrol brand to court over false fuel representations

(Reuters) -Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it has taken Exxon Mobil's local brand affiliate to court, claiming it misled customers about fuel sold at six of its branded petrol stations in Queensland.

Mobil is a petroleum brand owned and operated by American oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) alleges that Mobil falsely represented that its "Mobil Synergy" contained certain additives, when it did not.

"Consumers have no way of verifying the claims made about the fuel they put into their tank and rely on the accuracy of claims made by the fuel supplier," the ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

The firm further incorrectly claimed that the fuel sold at these petrol stations had a different quality or composition compared to fuel at its other sites, and contained certain extra benefits, the ACCC added.

"This conduct, which is isolated to six sites representing less than 1% of the entire Mobil-branded network, occurred as a result of a number of operational difficulties, including unanticipated delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply issues, as well as the remote location of the sites involved," a Mobil spokesperson told Reuters.

Exxon Mobil Australia, in an email to Reuters, said it had accepted the ACCC proceedings and has co-operated fully with the regulator during its investigation.

The firm said it is taking steps to ensure it does not engage in similar conduct going forward.

