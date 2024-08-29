Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.33%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CUV), which rose 11.51% or 1.60 points to trade at 15.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) added 8.92% or 0.38 points to end at 4.64 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:OBL) was up 7.74% or 0.07 points to 0.91 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:MIN), which fell 7.85% or 3.47 points to trade at 40.71 at the close. Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) declined 6.87% or 0.09 points to end at 1.22 and Webjet Ltd (ASX:WEB) was down 5.69% or 0.47 points to 7.79.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 655 to 462 and 427 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:MIN) fell to 52-week lows; down 7.85% or 3.47 to 40.71. Shares in Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 8.92% or 0.38 to 4.64.

The S&P/ASX 200 VIX, which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 1.81% to 11.32.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.64% or 16.25 to $2,554.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.31% or 0.23 to hit $74.75 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.26% or 0.20 to trade at $77.78 a barrel.

AUD/USD was unchanged 0.28% to 0.68, while AUD/JPY rose 0.29% to 98.39.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 100.87.

