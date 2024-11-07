Australia to ban under-16s from social media – but can’t say how TikTok, Instagram and others will enforce it

The Australian government has pledged to legislate an age limit of 16 years for social media access, with penalties for online platforms that don’t comply.

But the Labor government has not spelled out how it expects Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and others to actually enforce that age limit. Anthony Albanese is facing pressure from the Coalition opposition to rush the bill through parliament in the next three weeks, although a federal trial into age assurance technology has not yet commenced.

Albanese and the communications minister, Michelle Rowland, did not rule out the potential for social media users to have their faces subject to biometric scanning, for online platforms to verify users’ ages using a government database, or for all social media users – regardless of age – being subject to age checks, only saying it would be up to tech companies to set their own processes.

The prime minister confirmed the age limit at a press conference on Thursday, in the latest step of the government’s increasing scrutiny on major tech platforms, with plans to introduce legislation into parliament this month. His government had announced its plan to legislate an age limit but had been deliberating on where to set that threshold, with expectations it would be between 14 and 16.

But questions have been raised, and remain unanswered, about how it could be effectively enforced.

The onus would be on social media platforms to “demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access” for young people, Albanese said. There would be no penalties for users who managed to access social media under the age of 16, or their parents, but Rowland said there would be penalties for platforms that did not heed the new laws.

“The eSafety commissioner will have responsibility for enforcement and there needs to be enhanced penalties to ensure compliance,” she said, saying current penalties below $1m in existing legislation were not sufficient.

Albanese raised concern about the effect of social media on young people, including the potential for content related to misogyny or body image, as his reasoning for the new laws. He said he had spoken to “thousands” of parents and other adults about the issue.

“They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online,” he said. “I want Australian parents and families to know that government has your back. I want parents to be able to say, ‘Sorry, mate, that’s against the law.’”

