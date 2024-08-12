Austin Dillon Wrecks Joey Logano and Spins Denny Hamlin to Win at Richmond

Logan Whitton - Getty Images

Austin Dillon was about to pull off the biggest clean upset of the NASCAR season with his pass for the lead with 24 laps remaining at Richmond Raceway Sunday night. A late caution put Dillon in danger of losing his win on the green-white-checkered finish. He kept his win but only by wrecking his competitors.

Caution with under two laps remaining for the No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 41 of Ryan Preece. Stenhouse got loose and Preece was attempting to go to the bottom when he got hooked by the No. 47.

The leaders, with only 15 drivers on the lead lap, all went to pit for four fresh tires. Hamlin lost a position on pit row to Joey Logano, and Dillon won the race off pit row.

Dillon had a poor restart, and Logano easily took the lead off of the start; he kept it into turn one and two before he decided just how long he would go to end his two-year winless streak.

AUSTIN DILLON TURNS JOEY LOGANO TO WIN AT RICHMOND! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R8FXVNrzAK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2024

Entering turn three, Dillon, a full half car length back, accelerated to hit Logano's back bumper, turning him into the wall. Hamlin nearly snuck through underneath before Dillon hit him in the right rear spinning him as well for his playoff-clinching win

Dillon, entering the weekend, only had two top-ten finishes in the 2024 season

"I don't know, man, it's been two years, and this is the first car I've had with a shot to win," Dillon told NBC. " I felt like with two to go, we were the fastest guy, and Ricky wrecked a guy; I had to do that. Sometimes, you just have to. I have to thank the good lord above. It's been tough for the past two years, I care about RCR, the fans, my wife, this is my first with my baby... it means a lot."

"It was chicken shit. There's no doubt about it," Logano said on being wrecked from the lead. "Then he's going to go up there and thank God and praise everything with his baby. It's BS."

When asked if he would get the driver of the No. 3 back next week or the playoffs, Logano replied, "Wait and See."





