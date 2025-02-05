Yuan slips on trade-war anxiety; yen jumps

By Rae Wee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The yuan sank on Wednesday as a new Sino-U.S. trade war shook Chinese markets returning from an extended Lunar New Year break, while the yen jumped on rising bets of more Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hikes this year.

The dollar rose more than 0.5% against the yuan to a high of 7.2863 in onshore trade, though its gains were capped by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) setting a stronger-than-expected yuan midpoint rate, around which the currency is allowed to trade in a 2% band.

The fixing had been closely watched by investors for clues on whether Beijing would allow the currency to weaken to blunt the impact of sweeping new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on U.S. imports in a swift response to the U.S. duties on Chinese goods, and Trump said the same day he is in no hurry to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to defuse a new trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"Our base case is that China will increase its tolerance for currency weakness in response to the U.S. tariffs," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

"I think ultimately, allowing the yuan to weaken will be one of the responses China takes, and I would expect further retaliation from China if the U.S. retaliates with even more tariffs."

The offshore yuan was marginally stronger at 7.2835 per dollar on Wednesday, recovering from its fall to a record low of 7.3765 per dollar at the start of the week.

During Trump's first term as president, the yuan was allowed to weaken more than 12% against the dollar during a series of tit-for-tat U.S-Sino tariff announcements between March 2018 and May 2020.

The Australian dollar, often used as a more liquid proxy for the yuan, was a touch weaker at $0.62565, struggling to extend its 0.47% overnight gain. Its New Zealand counterpart last fetched $0.5661.

In the broader market, volatility in currencies eased a little after a turbulent start to the week following Trump's imposition of steep tariffs on top U.S. trading partners, with those on Mexico and Canada having since been delayed following negotiations.

The dollar was on the back foot, giving some respite to heavily battered currencies like the euro, which bounced back above the $1.02 level and last bought $1.0385.

The yen was a notable mover in the Asian session as it rose roughly 0.8% to its highest in over a month at 153.09 per dollar.

The impetus came from data that showed Japan's December inflation-adjusted real wages rose 0.6% year-on-year thanks to a wintertime bonus bump, with government officials expressing optimism that wage hike momentum is growing.

Story Continues