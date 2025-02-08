Aurubis AG (AIAGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBT Growth Amid Operational Challenges

Release Date: February 06, 2025

Positive Points

Aurubis AG (AIAGF) reported a robust operating EBT of 130 million, marking a 17.5% increase compared to the previous year.

The company achieved a significant improvement in net cash flow, reaching 178 million, well above the previous year's negative figure.

Aurubis AG (AIAGF) maintained a strong equity ratio of 54.7%, indicating a healthy balance sheet.

The company has successfully implemented around 25% of the 400 identified plant security measures, with additional measures planned for 2025.

Aurubis AG (AIAGF) has a well-diversified supplier base with long-term contracts, ensuring stable material supply for its operations.

Negative Points

Aurubis AG (AIAGF) anticipates a slightly lower earnings situation from recycling materials for the remainder of fiscal year 2025.

The company faces increased personnel costs due to wage and salary increases linked to collective wage agreements.

Aurubis AG (AIAGF) reported decreased concentrate throughput with lower treatment and refining charges.

The company expects startup losses of around 50 million for the Richmond project in the current fiscal year.

Aurubis AG (AIAGF) anticipates a negative impact of 34 million EBT due to a maintenance shutdown in Pirdop in May-June 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the positive contribution from sulfuric acid in the first quarter? A: Stefan Hoffman, CFO: The quarterly impact of sulfuric acid is a double-digit million EUR figure, more in the lower vicinity. We expect this trend to continue in the coming quarters, making it a strong supportive lever for earnings.

Q: What is the outlook for the recycling market and its impact on earnings? A: Stefan Hoffman, CFO: The recycling market is short-term and influenced by factors like metal prices and Chinese imports. While refining charges are under pressure, our robust business model and long-term contracts help mitigate risks. Sulfuric acid revenue streams provide an upside that can counteract these pressures.

Q: How well supplied is the recycling network for the current fiscal year? A: Tore Park, CEO: We are well supplied into the second quarter of this year. Despite some tightening of TCRC, we are cautiously optimistic about maintaining a good supply for the remaining quarters, Q3 and Q4.

Q: What is the expected timeline for Richmond to reach break-even? A: Tore Park, CEO: We expect startup losses of around EUR 50 million this fiscal year. Next year, we anticipate reduced startup losses with a positive contribution expected in 2026-27.

