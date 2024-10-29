Aurora Spine Corp (ASAPF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

Revenue: $4.8 million in Q3 2024, a 21% increase compared to Q3 2023.

Net Income: $71,000 in Q3 2024, transitioning from a net loss of $248,000 in Q3 2023.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.0 in Q3 2024.

Gross Margin: Improved to 60% in Q3 2024, up from 59.7% in Q3 2023.

Operating Expenses: $2.81 million in Q3 2024, representing 59% of sales.

Operating Cash Flow: $519,000 in Q3 2024.

SiLO TFX Sales Growth: 35% increase from Q2 2024 to Q3 2024.

ZIP 51 Sales Growth: Sales doubled in 2024 compared to 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $880,000 at the end of Q3 2024.

EBITDAC: $380,000 in Q3 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDAC.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Aurora Spine Corp (ASAPF) achieved profitability with a net income of $71,000 for the third quarter of 2024, marking a significant turnaround from previous losses.

The company reported a 21% increase in sales compared to Q3 2023, with total sales reaching $4.8 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of over $4 million in sales.

Gross margin improved to 60% in Q3 2024, up from 59.7% in the same period last year, driven by increased sales of proprietary products with higher profitability.

SiLO TFX sales grew by 35% from Q2 2024 to Q3 2024, reflecting successful expansion into the pain management market.

Aurora Spine Corp (ASAPF) has successfully reduced operating expenses as a percentage of sales from 66% in Q3 2023 to 59% in Q3 2024, despite increased commissions and travel costs.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased to $2.81 million in Q3 2024, up from $2.61 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased commissions and travel costs.

The company still faces challenges in expanding its sales force, as indicated by the need to part ways with some sales directors who did not meet goals.

Despite the profitability, the net income of $71,000 is relatively modest, indicating that there is still room for improvement in financial performance.

Aurora Spine Corp (ASAPF) has not yet received FDA approval for its facet system, which could delay potential revenue from this product.

The company acknowledges the need to build more infrastructure and increase headcount to support expanded training programs and sales efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak about the robust sales of SiLO TFX and the addition of new kits? How long will it take for these kits to be deployed? A: Trent Northcutt, CEO: The TFX sales are expanding, and we are building out new inventory. We are making modifications to the kits to improve them. We are on track with our deliverables and expect to deploy the additional kits throughout the year. We are aiming to reach over 100 units a month with these new kits.

Story Continues