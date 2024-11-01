Auren Energia SA (BSP:AURE3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

EBITDA: Increased by 7% to BRL484 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Net Revenue: Grew by 26% year-over-year, driven by a 37% increase in traded energy.

Funds Raised: BRL2.5 billion from the third issuance of debentures.

Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 1.6.

Total Indebtedness: BRL8.3 billion.

Free Cash Flow: BRL283 million.

Cash Flow: BRL409 million.

Trading Segment Contribution: Nearly BRL270 million.

Jaiba Park Capacity Addition: 500 megawatts.

Contracting Level: 95% for the period between 2024 and 2026.

Average Contracting Price: BRL106 per megawatt hour.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Auren Energia SA (BSP:AURE3) successfully completed the business combination with AES Brazil, increasing its free float by 11% and raising BRL550 million.

The company reported a significant EBITDA increase of 7% year-over-year, reaching BRL484 million, driven by strong trading performance and the commencement of Jaiba Park operations.

Jaiba Park began commercial operations at full capacity, adding 500 megawatts to Auren Energia SA's portfolio.

Net revenue grew by 26% compared to the same quarter last year, bolstered by a 37% increase in traded energy.

The company raised BRL2.5 billion through the third issuance of debentures at favorable costs, supporting short-term obligations.

Negative Points

A significant recession in affluent natural energy was observed, 30% below the long-term average, impacting storage levels.

Porto Primavera, a key asset, experienced lower operation levels due to reduced resource availability, with generation at 93% of the fiscal guarantee.

The company faced curtailment issues, with a 5% impact on wind assets and 14% on solar assets, affecting operational efficiency.

The integration of AES assets presents challenges, with some assets not economically feasible as initially designed.

The energy market experienced high price volatility, posing potential systemic risks and impacting future trading performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the impact of curtailment on wind and solar assets and the expected normalization of operations? A: Fabio Zanfelice, CEO, explained that curtailment was a significant issue this quarter, particularly affecting AES assets. He noted that hydrological conditions and thermal dispatch contributed to the curtailment. The company is evaluating potential reimbursement for these impacts and expects improvements with upcoming transmission line operations.

Story Continues