Aumann AG Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of €65m were what the analysts expected, Aumann surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of €0.27 per share, an impressive 23% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Aumann

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Aumann from twin analysts is for revenues of €322.9m in 2024. If met, it would imply a satisfactory 2.8% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 20% to €1.25. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €323.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.18 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Aumann's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target fell 11% to €17.00, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Aumann'shistorical trends, as the 3.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 3.4% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that Aumann is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Aumann's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Aumann going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.