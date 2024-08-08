August 2024's Top Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action In United Kingdom

The UK market has recently faced headwinds, with the FTSE 100 closing lower due to weak trade data from China and broader global economic concerns. Despite these challenges, there are opportunities in the small-cap sector where undervalued stocks with insider action can offer potential for growth.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United Kingdom

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Bytes Technology Group 24.8x 5.6x 11.88% ★★★★★☆ C&C Group NA 0.4x 47.51% ★★★★★☆ GB Group NA 3.0x 33.73% ★★★★★☆ Norcros 7.7x 0.5x 1.35% ★★★★☆☆ Foxtons Group 26.7x 1.3x 45.25% ★★★★☆☆ Harworth Group 13.9x 7.3x -501.48% ★★★★☆☆ CVS Group 22.5x 1.2x 40.83% ★★★★☆☆ Hochschild Mining NA 1.6x 45.90% ★★★★☆☆ Diaceutics NA 4.4x -1.81% ★★★☆☆☆ Hammerson NA 5.9x 17.76% ★★★☆☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 22 stocks from our Undervalued UK Small Caps With Insider Buying screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Assura is a UK-based real estate investment trust focused on designing, building, and managing primary care medical centers with a market cap of approximately £2.24 billion.

Operations: Assura's revenue primarily comes from its core segment, generating £157.8 million. The company reported a gross profit of £143.3 million for the latest period ending on 2024-03-31, with operating expenses totaling £14 million and non-operating expenses at £158.1 million. Notably, the net income margin has shown significant variability recently, reaching -0.18% in the same period.

PE: -43.7x

Assura, a healthcare property investor and developer, is currently trading at attractive valuations. The company has forecasted earnings growth of 40.91% per year and announced a strategic GBP 250 million joint venture with the Universities Superannuation Scheme to invest in NHS infrastructure. Insider confidence is evidenced by recent share purchases over the past six months. Despite reporting a net loss of GBP 28.8 million for FY2024, Assura's strategic moves and strong pipeline suggest potential for future growth in the UK healthcare sector.

Story continues

LSE:AGR Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: International Personal Finance provides consumer credit services through its digital platform and home credit operations in Mexico and Europe, with a market cap of approximately £0.22 billion.

Operations: International Personal Finance generates revenue from three primary segments: Digital (£128.1M), Mexico Home Credit (£276.1M), and European Home Credit (£355.3M). The company's gross profit margin has shown a range between 62.47% and 89.76% over the observed periods, with recent figures around 80%. Operating expenses are consistently significant, often exceeding £400 million, impacting net income margins which have varied from -9.71% to 8.79%.

PE: 7.1x

International Personal Finance, a UK-based small-cap, shows insider confidence with recent share purchases. The company announced a £15 million share buyback program on July 31, 2024. Despite higher-risk external funding sources and interest payments not being well covered by earnings, IPF forecasts a 16% annual earnings growth. For H1 2024, sales reached £371.7 million with net income at £19.7 million. The interim dividend increased by 9.7%, reflecting strong performance and positive future prospects.

LSE:IPF Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sirius Real Estate is a property investment company specializing in owning and operating business parks, industrial complexes, and office buildings with a market cap of approximately €1.50 billion.

Operations: Sirius Real Estate generates revenue primarily from property investments, with a recent gross profit margin of 57.50%. The company incurs substantial costs of goods sold (COGS) and operating expenses, impacting its net income margin which was 37.25% in the latest period.

PE: 15.4x

Sirius Real Estate, a company focusing on business parks in Germany and the UK, recently completed a £152.5 million equity offering to fuel its acquisition strategy. The firm reported strong earnings growth with net income rising to €107.8 million for the year ending March 2024, up from €79.6 million previously. Notably, Asset Management Director Craig Hoskins showed insider confidence by purchasing 218,283 shares worth approximately £216,122 in July 2024. This aligns with Sirius's ongoing expansion and consistent dividend increases over the past decade.

LSE:SRE Share price vs Value as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

Delve into our full catalog of 22 Undervalued UK Small Caps With Insider Buying here.

Already own these companies? Link your portfolio to Simply Wall St and get alerts on any new warning signs to your stocks.

Unlock the power of informed investing with Simply Wall St, your free guide to navigating stock markets worldwide.

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include LSE:AGR LSE:IPF and LSE:SRE.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com