August 2024's Top Indian Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The Indian market has climbed 1.7% in the last 7 days, with a gain of 2.0%, and over the past year, it has surged by 46%. In this robust environment, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly promising as these firms often demonstrate strong internal confidence and potential for sustained earnings growth, forecasted at 17% annually.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.4% 30.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 35% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 32.5% 21.8% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36.6% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 32.3% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 22.4% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 45.9%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited provides electronic manufacturing services in India and has a market cap of ₹791.49 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Home Appliances (₹12.51 billion), Lighting Products (₹7.92 billion), Mobile & EMS Division (₹143.16 billion), and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (₹41.21 billion).

Insider Ownership: 24.6%

Dixon Technologies (India) has demonstrated strong growth, with earnings increasing by 55.3% over the past year and forecasted annual profit growth of 36.6%, outpacing the Indian market's 17%. Revenue is expected to grow at 23.6% per year, surpassing market expectations. Recent management changes include appointing Sunil Ranjhan as Chief Human Resource Officer, bringing extensive HR experience from leading companies like LG Electronics and Maruti Suzuki.

NSEI:DIXON Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Godrej Consumer Products Limited is a fast-moving consumer goods company that manufactures and markets personal care and home care products in India, Africa, Indonesia, the Middle East, the United States of America, and internationally with a market cap of ₹1.49 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue from manufacturing personal, household, and hair care products amounts to ₹139.79 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.8%

Godrej Consumer Products is forecast to grow revenue at 10.1% annually, slightly above the Indian market, with earnings expected to rise by 58.76% per year. Recent management changes include appointing Swati Bhattacharya as Global Head of Lightbox Creative Lab and Ashwin Moorthy as Global Head of Category Direction and Innovation. The company also announced a new Pet Care business line, investing ₹5 billion over five years, signaling diversification and potential growth avenues.

NSEI:GODREJCP Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Varun Beverages Limited, with a market cap of ₹2.05 trillion, operates as the franchisee for PepsiCo's carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the manufacturing and sale of beverages, amounting to ₹180.52 billion.

Insider Ownership: 36.3%

Varun Beverages is experiencing robust growth, with revenue increasing to ₹73.34 billion in Q2 2024 from ₹57 billion a year ago and net income rising to ₹12.53 billion from ₹9.94 billion. Earnings are forecasted to grow significantly over the next three years, outpacing the Indian market's average growth rate. Recent amendments to its Memorandum of Association and an interim dividend declaration highlight proactive corporate governance and shareholder value enhancement amid strong financial performance.

NSEI:VBL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

