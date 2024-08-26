August 2024's Top German Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership

As Germany's DAX index continues to show resilience with a 1.70% gain amid hopes of upcoming interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank, investors are increasingly looking for growth opportunities in companies with strong insider ownership. In this context, identifying stocks that combine robust growth potential with high levels of insider investment can be particularly compelling given the current market optimism and economic conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 70.6% Stemmer Imaging (XTRA:S9I) 25.8% 23.2% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 39.4% 63.5% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 117.1% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 78.3% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 20.1% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 50.1% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 120.2% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) 17.5% 116.8%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE develops and markets technology platforms for the financial services, property, and insurance industries in Germany, with a market cap of €1.74 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include €157.97 million from the Credit Platform and €66.89 million from the Insurance Platform.

Insider Ownership: 35%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 35% p.a.

Hypoport SE, a growth company with high insider ownership in Germany, recently reported strong earnings for Q2 2024 with sales of €110.62 million and net income of €2.4 million, reversing a previous loss. Revenue is forecast to grow at 12.5% annually, outpacing the German market's 5.1%. Earnings are expected to increase by 35% per year despite some volatility in share price and low future return on equity projections (10.3%).

XTRA:HYQ Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Verve Group SE operates a software platform for the automated buying and selling of digital advertising space in North America and Europe, with a market cap of €555.35 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Demand Side Platforms (DSP) generating €51.53 million and Supply Side Platforms (SSP) contributing €318.35 million.

Insider Ownership: 25.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20.5% p.a.

Verve Group SE, with substantial insider ownership, is experiencing significant growth and strategic changes. The company raised its 2024 revenue guidance to €400-€420 million and appointed Alex Stil as Chief Commercial Officer to enhance its demand-side business. Recent successful debt financing of €65 million will reduce annual interest costs by at least €10 million. Despite past shareholder dilution, earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 20.52% per year, outpacing the German market's average growth rate.

XTRA:M8G Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products, with a market cap of approximately €6.36 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments for the company include Reconciliation at -€0.28 billion and Segment Adjustment at €10.49 billion.

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.6% p.a.

Zalando SE, a growth company with high insider ownership, has shown robust earnings growth of 84.3% over the past year and is trading at 57.1% below its estimated fair value. Earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 24.63% per year, outpacing the German market's average. Recent Q2 results reported sales of €2.64 billion and net income of €95.7 million, reflecting strong performance compared to the previous year’s figures.

XTRA:ZAL Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

