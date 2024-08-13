August 2024's Chinese Exchange Picks For Estimated Undervalued Stocks

Chinese stocks have recently faced downward pressure, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.48% and the blue-chip CSI 300 down 1.56%, amid concerns about deflationary pressures despite a stronger-than-expected increase in consumer prices. However, these market conditions can present potential opportunities for discerning investors to identify undervalued stocks. In this article, we will explore three Chinese stocks that appear to be undervalued based on current market metrics and economic indicators.

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Imeik Technology DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300896) CN¥169.70 CN¥326.54 48% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) CN¥39.21 CN¥76.16 48.5% Shenzhen Hopewind Electric (SHSE:603063) CN¥13.55 CN¥26.87 49.6% Proya CosmeticsLtd (SHSE:603605) CN¥86.45 CN¥165.54 47.8% Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical MaterialLtd (SZSE:301093) CN¥18.99 CN¥37.43 49.3% Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology (SZSE:002709) CN¥14.77 CN¥28.97 49% Qingdao NovelBeam TechnologyLtd (SHSE:688677) CN¥31.47 CN¥62.60 49.7% Songcheng Performance DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300144) CN¥8.10 CN¥15.65 48.2% NBTM New Materials Group (SHSE:600114) CN¥14.41 CN¥27.67 47.9% Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical (SZSE:002755) CN¥11.08 CN¥21.79 49.1%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Overview: Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, and production of various pharmaceutical products with a market cap of approximately CN¥10.28 billion.

Operations: Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. generates revenue through the research, development, and production of various pharmaceutical products.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.1%

Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical is trading at CN¥11.08, significantly below its estimated fair value of CN¥21.79, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. The company’s revenue is forecast to grow 18.3% per year, outpacing the Chinese market's average growth rate of 13.5%. Earnings are expected to grow 90.67% annually and become profitable within three years, although Return on Equity is projected to remain low at 4.3%.

SZSE:002755 Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: EVE Energy Co., Ltd. is a company that supplies lithium batteries both in China and globally, with a market cap of CN¥77.41 billion.

Operations: EVE Energy's revenue from electronic component manufacturing is CN¥46.92 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 31.4%

EVE Energy is currently trading at CN¥37.93, significantly below its estimated fair value of CN¥55.26, suggesting it is undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a history of unstable dividends and large one-off items affecting financial results, the company’s revenue and earnings are forecast to grow at 21.6% and 23.11% per year respectively, outpacing the Chinese market averages. However, Return on Equity is expected to remain low at 14.8%.

SZSE:300014 Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: POCO Holding Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells alloy soft magnetic powder, alloy soft magnetic cores, and related inductance components for electronic equipment users, with a market cap of CN¥10.75 billion.

Operations: POCO Holding's revenue primarily comes from electronic components, amounting to CN¥1.20 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.5%

POCO Holding is trading at CN¥38.3, well below its estimated fair value of CN¥49.39, indicating it is undervalued based on cash flows. The company’s revenue and earnings are forecast to grow at 26.6% and 28% per year respectively, significantly surpassing market averages. Recent dividend affirmations reflect financial stability despite a highly volatile share price over the past three months and a forecasted low Return on Equity of 18%.

SZSE:300811 Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

