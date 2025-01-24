Audi Q6 E-Tron Off-Road Concept 'Redefines Quattro' With Portal Axles

Audi

Audi looks poised to join in on the extreme off-road segment with its latest EV SUV concept. Known as the Audi Q6 E-Tron Off-Road, this portal axle-rocking beast takes things far beyond the brand’s typical Allroad treatment.

Specific details about the Q6 E-Tron Off-Road Concept remain scarce, with the automaker hesitant to confirm much beyond the portal axles. That hardware alone does a pretty good job of highlighting how serious this machine is, given that they’re generally reserved for the most extreme wheelers. Mercedes-AMG used a similar setup to create the infamous G63 4x4², a lesson learned from the all-conquering Unimog; American General also used portal axles and independent suspension to give the Hummer H1 its impressive vertical climbing capability. Combining the improved approach angle and ground clearance with immediate EV torque is sure to create a capable rock crawler.

Other adjustments to the standard Sportback model include a massive light bar to illuminate the trails, as well as a sizable suspension lift and a new tire package. No word on which hardware the brand is using here, but the VW Group has access to plenty of high quality suppliers and outfitters. A roof rack adds some exterior storage, while wider arches make room for the beefier rubber.



It’s a rather handsome looking machine, though one that remains clearly a concept for the time being. That said, Audi EVs have proved usable for off-road adventures in Europe, even serving as electric overlanding rigs. With former Land Rover designer Massimo Frascella now at the helm in Ingolstadt, we wouldn’t be shocked to see more attention put towards the off-road segment.

Is this the sort of vehicle you’d like to see from Audi in the coming years? Let us know down below.

