Audi Exec Fabrizio Longo Dies in Mountain Climbing Accident

Fabrizio Longo, Audi's managing director for Italy and a decades-long veteran employee of the Volkswagen Group, has died after a September 1 fall during a mountain climbing excursion in the Adamello mountains of the Italian Alps. He was 62 years old.



The automotive executive and experienced mountain climber set out to traverse the high-altitude peak of Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains, and while climbing, slipped and fell from an altitude of around 10,000 feet, according to a translated statement from the Italian Winter Sports Federation. His fall was witnessed by another climber and immediately called in. A crew from the Pinzolo Alpine Rescue station attempted to rescue Longo by helicopter but, "when the medical team landed on site in hovering, the doctor could do nothing but certify the death," according to the Italian Winter Sports Federation. His body was taken to the Italian town of Carisolo.

"He had a great passion for the mountains, and, under his leadership, Audi Italia linked its image to that of the Italian Winter Sports Federation," the organization said of Longo.

Starting in 1987, Longo worked for Fiat and then transitioned to Lancia before joining Audi in 2013. Longo had served the Volkswagen Group for 11 years straight at the time of his passing, and was highly revered in his country-specific role.



"Fabrizio Longo has been leading the Audi brand in Italy with enormous success since 2013, confirming the brand's leadership in the premium segment for 11 consecutive years," Audi Italia said in a statement to Reuters and Newsweek. "He was a lighted leader, a person of great integrity, culture, capability, and sensitivity. He was a source of unwavering support. His strong values and genuine care for each one created a workplace filled with warmth and respect. His infectious enthusiasm and positive energy touched and inspired Audi Italia and its stakeholders daily."

Fellow automotive executives and the mountaineering community took to social media to pay their respects.

"We will miss you Fabrizio. Goodbye, my friend," Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said on LinkedIn.



