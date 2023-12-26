At AU$26.13, Is SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Worth Looking At Closely?

While SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at SEEK’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is SEEK Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 0.10% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy SEEK today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$26.10, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that SEEK’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SEEK?

ASX:SEK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. SEEK's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SEK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SEK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for SEEK and we think they deserve your attention.

