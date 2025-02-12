Atome Financial secures BlackRock, InnoVen in $80 million credit facility

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-based financial technology firm Atome Financial said on Wednesday it had secured a private credit fund managed by asset manager BlackRock and venture debt provider InnoVen Capital in a $80 million private credit facility.

Atome Financial first announced the three-year senior term loan facility including from EvolutionX, a debt financier jointly set up by Singaporean bank DBS and the country's state investor Temasek, in June last year.

The facility will help grow the company's products, partnerships and regional portfolio in Southeast Asia markets including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, Andy Tan, Atome Financial's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

Atome Financial's businesses include digital financial services across Southeast Asia.

It added in the statement that it had achieved full-year profitability in 2024, including revenue growth of 45% year-on-year to $280 million, and expected the positive momentum to continue into 2025.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ros Russell)