Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) reported a 2% increase in sales for Q3 2024, reaching $404 million compared to $396 million in the same period last year.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $79 million, representing a margin of 19.6%, up from 18.3% in the prior period.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) has made significant progress in transitioning from Cummins, with 80% of the transition complete and an expectation to reach 90% by the end of the year.

The company is focused on growth in both its core business and expansion into industrial filtration, with plans for inorganic acquisitions in industrial air, liquids, and water.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) has implemented advanced digital analytic tools to identify cross-sell and upsell opportunities, enhancing its aftermarket growth strategy.

Negative Points

The aftermarket segment continues to experience softness, with a decline in freight activity and no signs of a positive inflection.

The US heavy-duty first fit market is expected to decline by 7% to 12% for the full year, with further softening anticipated in Q4.

The India market has softened, and there are no signs of a rebound in China, impacting overall market conditions.

One-time costs related to the separation from Cummins were higher than anticipated, with additional expenses incurred for IT systems and Mexican production facilities.

The company faces challenges in executing its M&A strategy, with no deals closed yet despite a robust pipeline, due to strategic and financial considerations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expectations for the fourth quarter, given the excellent margin performance in the third quarter? Are there any discrete items impacting the outlook? A: Steph Disher, CEO: From a market perspective, we expect relatively flat revenue sequentially from Q3 to Q4. We anticipate continued downward pressure due to fewer working days and a decline in the heavy-duty truck market. Jack Hesler, CFO, added that lower volumes and a $4 million benefit from variable compensation in Q3, which won't repeat in Q4, will impact margins.

Q: What are the expectations for the 2025 margin profile, considering pricing opportunities and material cost reductions? A: Steph Disher, CEO: While not providing specific guidance for 2025, we expect first-fit markets to remain low in the first half, with potential improvement in the second half. We anticipate some positive market conditions in the aftermarket. Our margin expansion achieved in 2024 is expected to be sustainable into 2025.

