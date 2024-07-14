We Like Atlas Pearls' (ASX:ATP) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Atlas Pearls' (ASX:ATP) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Atlas Pearls, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = AU$22m ÷ (AU$63m - AU$6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Atlas Pearls has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Atlas Pearls' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Atlas Pearls.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Atlas Pearls. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 38%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 100%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 9.5%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On Atlas Pearls' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Atlas Pearls can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 1,062% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Atlas Pearls can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Atlas Pearls (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

