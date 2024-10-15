Atlas Honda And 3 Hidden Gems From None With Promising Potential

As global markets reach new highs, driven by robust earnings reports and a dynamic economic landscape, the spotlight is shifting towards small-cap stocks that may hold untapped potential. In this environment of cautious optimism, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth opportunities becomes crucial for investors seeking to uncover hidden gems in an evolving market.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Thai Steel Cable NA 1.27% 13.99% ★★★★★★ PSC 17.90% 2.07% 13.38% ★★★★★★ Otec 9.81% 2.32% -1.39% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Thai Energy Storage Technology 11.21% -1.12% 0.18% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Invest Bank 136.48% 9.65% 16.63% ★★★★☆☆ Wilson 64.79% 30.09% 68.29% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Atlas Honda Limited is a company that manufactures and markets motorcycles, spare parts, and engine oil primarily in Pakistan with a market capitalization of PKR101.05 billion.

Operations: Atlas Honda Limited generates revenue primarily from its auto manufacturing segment, with reported earnings of PKR148.42 billion.

Atlas Honda, a nimble player in the auto industry, has shown impressive earnings growth of 39% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 29.2%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7x below the sector's average and no debt on its books for five years, it presents an attractive value proposition. The recent quarter saw sales jump to PKR 47.42 billion from PKR 35.62 billion last year, with net income reaching PKR 3.48 billion compared to PKR 1.60 billion previously.

KASE:ATLH Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: CIEL Limited is an investment holding company with operations across various sectors including finance, textile, healthcare, properties, and hotels and resorts in Mauritius, Madagascar, Asia, South Africa, and internationally; it has a market capitalization of MUR17.74 billion.

Operations: CIEL generates revenue from multiple sectors, with the textile segment contributing MUR15.67 billion and hotels and resorts adding MUR8.72 billion.

CIEL, a smaller player in the market, trades at 54.8% below its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings. Over the past five years, its debt to equity ratio has impressively decreased from 79.7% to 45.7%, indicating improved financial stability. Although recent earnings growth of 5.8% lags behind the luxury industry's 28.2%, CIEL's net income rose to MUR 2,807 million this year from MUR 2,653 million last year, with basic EPS climbing to MUR 1.66 from MUR 1.57.

MUSE:CIEL.N0000 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Medeze Group Public Company Limited provides stem cell, NK cell, and follicle hair banking services in Thailand, with a market cap of THB9.61 billion.

Operations: Medeze Group generates revenue primarily from services related to stem cell, NK cell, and follicle hair banking. The company's financials reveal a focus on these specialized healthcare services without additional revenue segment details provided.

Medeze Group, a small player in the healthcare sector, has shown impressive growth with earnings surging by 38.8% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 16.1%. The company remains debt-free and boasts high-quality non-cash earnings. Recent reports highlight a revenue increase to THB 221.7 million from THB 161.26 million year-over-year for Q2, while net income rose to THB 86.87 million from THB 50.25 million in the same period last year, reflecting its robust financial health despite highly illiquid shares.

SET:MEDEZE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

