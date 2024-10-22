Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial ...

Net Income: $73.4 million for the third quarter.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.82 per common share.

Adjusted Operating Earnings: $74.5 million or $0.83 per common share.

Adjusted Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: 19.2% in the third quarter.

Adjusted Operating Return on Assets: 1.25% in the third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio: 52.2% on an adjusted operating basis.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses: $177.6 million, representing 97 basis points of total loans.

Provision for Credit Losses: $2.6 million in the third quarter.

Net Charge-Offs: Approximately $700,000 or 1 basis point annualized.

Net Interest Income: $186.8 million, down approximately $1.5 million from the second quarter.

Net Interest Margin: 3.38%, a decrease of 8 basis points from the previous quarter.

Non-Interest Income: Increased by $10.5 million to $34.3 million for the third quarter.

Non-Interest Expenses: Decreased by $27.4 million to $122.6 million for the third quarter.

Loans Held for Investment: $18.3 billion, a decrease of approximately $10 million from the prior quarter.

Total Deposits: $20.3 billion, an increase of $304 million or approximately 6.1% annualized from the prior quarter.

Release Date: October 21, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB) announced a merger with Sandy Spring Bancorp, creating a formidable regional bank in the Mid-Atlantic with $39 billion in assets.

The merger is expected to enhance shareholder value through increased profitability, growth potential, and scale.

AUB reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with adjusted operating earnings up 32.3% from the previous quarter.

The company demonstrated strong asset quality with annualized net charge-offs of just 1 basis point in Q3.

AUB's deposit base grew by 6.1% on a linked-quarter annualized basis, indicating strong customer retention and growth.

Story continues

Negative Points

Loan growth was relatively flat in Q3, with a slight decline of 0.2% due to clients waiting for Federal Reserve rate cuts and increased commercial real estate payoffs.

The company is winding down its indirect auto portfolio, which reduced loan balances by approximately $42 million during the quarter.

AUB experienced modest core net interest margin compression, with a decrease of 8 basis points from the previous quarter.

The merger with Sandy Spring Bancorp involves significant costs, including $115 million in after-tax merger-related expenses.

The planned sale of up to $2 billion in commercial real estate loans to reduce concentration ratios may impact earnings due to the associated discount and loss of accretion income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the logistics and impact of the planned CRE loan sale, including the expected discount? A: John Asbury, CEO, explained that Morgan Stanley is assisting with the transaction, and they have identified up to $2 billion in loans for sale. The sale is intended to manage the commercial real estate concentration ratio and loan-to-deposit ratio. Robert Gorman, CFO, added that the loans are marked for sale with a low 90s total mark, including a 1.5% credit mark and a 5% interest rate mark, impacting book value by about $0.29.

Q: What is the expected impact on the net interest margin (NIM) post-acquisition, and does it include the CRE loan sales? A: Robert Gorman, CFO, stated that the pro forma NIM is expected to be in the range of 3.75% to 3.85%, including the impact of the CRE loan sales. The $364 million figure mentioned includes the marks taken on the potential $2 billion of CRE sales.

Q: How will Atlantic Union's commercial banking model be integrated with Sandy Spring, and what is the outlook for loan growth? A: John Asbury, CEO, and David Ring, EVP, explained that Atlantic Union will apply its Virginia playbook to Sandy Spring, focusing on middle-market companies and leveraging new capabilities like equipment finance and asset-based lending. They anticipate revenue synergies and expect mid-single-digit loan growth despite some headwinds.

Q: What is the profile of the CRE loans identified for sale, and how were they selected? A: John Asbury, CEO, mentioned that the identified portfolio consists of about 200 notes, primarily in retail and multifamily sectors. The loans are high-quality and performing, selected to meet targeted concentration and loan-to-deposit ratios.

Q: How are deposit cost trends expected to evolve, especially with anticipated Fed rate cuts? A: Robert Gorman, CFO, noted that deposit costs are expected to decrease, with aggressive rate reductions in CDs and money markets. They are modeling a mid-40s deposit beta through the down cycle, aligning with larger market players.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

