Atlanta burger sliders chain will add its first 12 restaurants in the Charlotte region

A burger chain with ties to NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees will debut next year in North Carolina, including at a dozen locations in the Charlotte region.

Smalls Sliders, known for its simple menu and made-to-order cheeseburger sliders, plans to open 12 Charlotte area stores over the next six years, the Atlanta-based company said in a news release Thursday. The franchise group BM Sliders LLC is based in Greensboro, according to online state records.

The first Charlotte-area Smalls is expected to open in late 2025, the company said. Potential sites are Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Monroe, Gastonia, Concord, Hickory and Salisbury, as well as Rock Hill.

That will make over 20 locations in North Carolina with nine stores opening in Raleigh by next year, The News & Observer reported in May.

The North Carolina expansion is part of Smalls’ rapid expansion plan to grow to over 300 stores nationwide, according to the company.

Smalls joins expansions in Charlotte by other burger chains including Harriet’s Burgers, Cook Out and Whataburger.

What to expect at Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders operates from orange-and-black shipping containers, or “cans” with a drive-thru and a walk-up window.

The 750-square-foot containers can be turned into a new restaurant in 30 minutes and be operational in less than 10 weeks, according to Smalls’ website.

The menu has combos for one to four beef patty cheeseburger sliders with waffle potato fries and a drink, according to the website. There’s also a double meat-and cheese-slider and bacon option.

Other menu items are grilled cheese, fries covered in Smalls’ sauce and queso, and three milkshakes — chocolate, vanilla, and cookies and cream. Party packs of 25 sliders also are available.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls was founded in 2019 in Louisiana. Smalls is owned by Atlanta private equity firm 10 Point Capital with former Saints quarterback Brees among its investors.

There are 15 cans in Louisiana and Mississippi, with 26 more opening in both states as well as debuts planned in Charleston, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas, Smalls’ website shows.

Other burger chains expanding

Smalls Sliders isn’t the only burger chain expanding in Charlotte.

▪ Thomasville-based Cook Out “never frozen” burger chain is opening at least three more stores around Charlotte. Sites are at 10525 Mallard Creek Road and 1025 Frank Bailey Drive in Charlotte, and 5161 Z-Max Blvd. in Harrisburg. On Friday, Cook Out submitted a land development construction plan to the city of Charlotte, records show. Further details, including the address, were not immediately available.

▪ California-based The Habit Burger Grill, known for char-grilled burgers, will open 15 stores in the Charlotte region. Recent openings include 7266 NC-73 Highway in Denver, 379 W. Plaza Drive in Mooresville and 2121 W. Roosevelt Blvd. in Monroe.

▪ Charlotte-based Harriet’s Hamburgers opened its second store last month at The Bowl at Ballantyne. The first store debuted four years ago at Optimist Hall at 1115 N. Brevard St., north of uptown. Two more locations are opening in the Charlotte area, at 3070 Derita Road in Concord later this year and in Matthews early next year, according to the company.

▪ Texas-based Whataburger will open three stores in Charlotte. The chain has filed plans with city at 5018 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, 12809 Albemarle Road and 5301 South Blvd. The company has not disclosed plans for opening dates yet for its restaurants.

▪ Connecticut-based Wayback Burgers is opening next year in Prescott Village in Waxhaw. The burger joint, which was founded in 1991, has over 170 locations around the world. This will be the eighth in North Carolina, and the first in Union County.