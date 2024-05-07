Revenue: $792.9M, down 11.5% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $806.33M.

Net Income: $138.0M, down 20.8% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $138.27M.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported GAAP EPS of $3.67, down from $4.31 year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $3.82.

Adjusted EBITDA: $211.9M, decreased by 23.2% from the previous year.

Gross Margin: Decreased to 36.8% from 39.4% in the prior year, primarily due to declines in average selling prices.

Dividend: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, consistent with previous quarters.

Full-Year Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA outlook revised to $850M - $900M; Adjusted EPS forecast adjusted to $16.00 - $17.00.

On May 7, 2024, Atkore Inc (NYSE:ATKR), a leading manufacturer in the electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure sectors, disclosed its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported net sales of $792.9 million and net income of $138.0 million, which fell short of analyst expectations. The details were outlined in their recent 8-K filing.

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Q2 Earnings: Misses Revenue Estimates, Adjusts Full-Year Outlook

About Atkore Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc is a diversified industrials company known for its manufacturing of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. The company operates primarily through two segments: Electrical, which includes products like PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit; and Safety & Infrastructure, featuring products such as in-line galvanized mechanical tube and metal framing. Atkore's largest market is the United States, where it serves a broad base of customers with its critical infrastructure products.

Financial Performance Overview

For the quarter ended March 29, 2024, Atkore reported a decrease in net sales by 11.5% year-over-year, totaling $792.9 million, which was below the estimated $806.33 million projected by analysts. This decline was primarily due to decreased average selling prices across the companys product lines, influenced by expected pricing normalization and economic factors affecting the solar industry.

The company's net income also saw a decrease, falling by 20.8% to $138.0 million, compared to $174.2 million in the same period last year. This drop in profitability was largely attributed to the lower gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, which decreased by 23.2% to $211.9 million.

Segment Performance and Challenges

The Electrical segment experienced a significant reduction in net sales, down by 13.2% to $590.8 million. The Safety & Infrastructure segment also reported a decrease in sales by 5.9% to $202.4 million. Both segments were impacted by lower sales volumes and the economic value of solar tax credits transferred to customers, highlighting ongoing challenges in the market environment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electrical segment decreased by 23.8% to $195.8 million, while the Safety & Infrastructure segment saw a 23.1% decrease to $25.5 million. These reductions reflect the broader economic pressures and strategic challenges facing the company, including impacts from HDPE and solar-related initiatives.

Strategic Outlook and Adjustments

Atkore's management remains optimistic about the future despite the current challenges. The company has adjusted its full-year outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to be between $850 million and $900 million and for Adjusted net income per diluted share to range from $16.00 to $17.00. These adjustments reflect the dynamic market conditions and ongoing strategic initiatives.

CEO Bill Waltz emphasized the company's resilience and strategic execution, stating, "Atkore achieved solid results in the second quarter having met our projections for Net Sales and exceeding our projections for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS we presented in February." This statement underscores the company's focus on navigating through market fluctuations while continuing to deliver value to shareholders.

Conclusion

Atkore Inc's second quarter of fiscal 2024 highlighted several challenges, including declines in sales and profitability across its major segments. However, the company's strategic adjustments and optimistic outlook suggest a proactive approach to managing current market dynamics. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Atkore navigates the evolving industrial landscape and whether it can leverage its market-leading portfolio to regain momentum in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Atkore Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

