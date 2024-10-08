Atkore (ATKR): Middle Coast Investing’s Top Loser

Middle Coast Investing, an investment advisor firm, released its third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. It was a frustrating quarter for the firm. The portfolio appreciated in the quarter but lagged the main indices and closer benchmarks. The portfolio’s price to earnings for the trailing 12 months (TTM) was 19.7. Cash and equivalents accounted for 17.1% of the portfolio at the end of the quarter, with an estimated average yield of 3%. This compares to 13.4% of the portfolio and a 3.9% yield at the end of Q2. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Middle Coast Investing highlighted stocks like Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) manufactures and distributes electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions. The one-month return of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was -1.56%, and its shares lost 40.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On October 7, 2024, Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) stock closed at $86.17 per share with a market capitalization of $3.09 billion.

Middle Coast Investing stated the following regarding Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is the most interesting case, and the most painful as our top loser for the second straight quarter. We have been waiting to see what the industrial maker of PVC pipes and metal conduits among other products will look like when things are ‘normal’. It jacked up prices during the pandemic, and those prices have declined for the last couple years. The latest earnings report made clear that management is not quite sure when the bottom hits. On top of that, a customer sued Atkore and other PVC pipe companies, accusing them of price fixing and collusion. This echoed a short-seller argument against Atkore. The lawsuit is primarily pegged to circumstantial evidence as well as a PVC industry publication. If true, it would be a deal-breaker as far as management credibility. But it seems to be a tough case to prove, and conversely shows what a strong position Atkore has…” (Click here to read the full text)

