Is Aterian, Inc. (ATER) the Best Home Appliance Stock to Buy According to Analysts?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Home Appliance Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) stands against other best home appliance stocks to buy according to analysts.

Overview of the US Home Appliance Industry

The home appliance industry is likely to continue flourishing as long as people continue buying homes and relying on technology to make their daily tasks easier. According to Grand View Research, the household appliances market in the US was valued at $58.33 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2024 and 2030. One of the primary driving forces behind this growth is the rise in the disposable income levels of consumers. In addition, the rapid pace of urbanization is also a pivotal factor behind the market’s expansion.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the United States’ major home appliances market is expected to have a market size of $34.42 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.93% between 2025 and 2030, reaching $39.77 billion at the end of the forecast period. The growing economic pressure and changing consumer lifestyles are the primary reasons behind the growth in the major home appliances market in the US.

In addition, the rising penetration of distribution channels such as brand outlets, supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce is contributing to this growth. The demand for primary household appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and mixer grinders is significantly increasing due to consumers’ busy and sedentary lifestyles. Another report by Mordor Intelligence shows that the overall US home appliance market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3% between 2025 and 2030, reflecting similar trends.

Trends in the US Home Appliance Market

A prominent trend emerging in the home appliance industry is people opting to purchase home appliances directly from manufacturers instead of using traditional middlemen. According to PWC’s June 2023 Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey, a majority of customers, around 63%, reported buying products directly from a brand’s website. This number is expected to rise in the coming years, as around 29% of the consumers stated that while they hadn’t yet adopted this trend, they were thinking about going direct-to-consumer.

The US Appliance Satisfaction study conducted by J.D. Power in 2023 showed that around 75% of appliance purchases occurred on the first store visit. In addition, nearly 71%, or three-fourths of home appliance transactions, took place in-store. Although 29% of the purchases occurred online, a majority of consumers still preferred seeing the equipment in person before buying it.

