ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.4898

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 31st of March to CA$0.4898, which will be 3.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of CA$0.476. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

ATCO's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by ATCO's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 1.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 57%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

ATCO Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.75 total annually to CA$1.9. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that ATCO has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

ATCO Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for ATCO that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

