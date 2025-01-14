ASX Penny Stocks To Watch In January 2025

In This Article:
The Australian market has shown a modest uptick, with the ASX200 rising by 0.2% to 8,208 points, despite a dip in consumer sentiment for the second consecutive month. Penny stocks may be considered an outdated term, but they still offer intriguing opportunities for growth at lower price points. By focusing on companies with strong financials and solid fundamentals, investors can find hidden gems that stand out even amidst broader market fluctuations.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.775
|
A$142.2M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.575
|
A$67.4M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.535
|
A$331.78M
|
★★★★★☆
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.89
|
A$239.61M
|
★★★★★★
|
Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS)
|
A$1.94
|
A$108.78M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.95
|
A$317.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$1.59
|
A$235.35M
|
★★★★★★
|
Big River Industries (ASX:BRI)
|
A$1.265
|
A$108M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)
|
A$1.525
|
A$747.37M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.89
|
A$482.47M
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Asset Vision Co
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Asset Vision Co Limited offers enterprise asset management solutions to public sector and enterprise clients in Australia and internationally, with a market cap of A$14.79 million.
Operations: Asset Vision Co generates revenue of A$4.09 million from its Staffing & Outsourcing Services segment.
Market Cap: A$14.79M
Asset Vision Co Limited, with a market cap of A$14.79 million, remains an intriguing option in the penny stock space due to its debt-free status and sufficient cash runway for over three years despite being unprofitable. The company has reduced losses by 51.2% annually over the past five years, indicating potential operational improvements. However, its share price is highly volatile and trades significantly below estimated fair value. While short-term liabilities exceed assets slightly, long-term liabilities are well-covered. The management team is experienced though the board lacks tenure depth, which may affect strategic stability moving forward.
-
SenSen Networks
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: SenSen Networks Limited develops and sells SenDISA platform-based products and services across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia with a market cap of A$30.14 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is composed of A$8.63 million from ANZ, A$1.06 million from Asia, and A$2.45 million from North Americas.
Market Cap: A$30.14M
SenSen Networks Limited, with a market cap of A$30.14 million, presents both opportunities and challenges within the penny stock realm. While unprofitable with increasing losses over the past five years, its debt to equity ratio has significantly improved from 278.2% to 35.4%, indicating better financial management. The company has sufficient cash runway for more than a year following recent capital raises, though short-term liabilities slightly exceed assets at A$5.7M versus A$5.3M in assets. Recent board changes signal strategic shifts as it aims for growth in international markets despite shareholder dilution and high volatility concerns.
-
Verbrec
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Verbrec Limited offers engineering, asset management, training, and infrastructure services to industries such as mining, energy, defense, and infrastructure across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands with a market cap of A$37.74 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two segments: Engineering, which contributes A$86.48 million, and Training, accounting for A$6.87 million.
Market Cap: A$37.74M
Verbrec Limited, with a market cap of A$37.74 million, has recently transitioned to profitability, showcasing high-quality earnings and a strong return on equity at 24.8%. Its short-term assets of A$23.0 million effectively cover both short-term (A$20.0 million) and long-term liabilities (A$8.5 million), indicating solid financial health in the penny stock sector. Despite an inexperienced management team with an average tenure of 1.8 years, the company trades significantly below its estimated fair value and maintains well-covered interest payments through EBIT at 5.3x coverage, although recent insider selling could be a concern for investors.
-
