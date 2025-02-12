ASX Penny Stocks To Watch In February 2025

The Australian market is experiencing a flat start, with futures indicating a marginal dip and local banks like Commonwealth Bank and Suncorp Group reporting strong profits that could influence the bourse's performance. In this context, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—remain an intriguing investment area despite being considered somewhat outdated. By focusing on those with solid financial foundations and clear growth potential, investors can uncover opportunities that offer both stability and potential upside in today's market landscape.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.785 A$144.03M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.595 A$69.81M ★★★★★★ EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) A$1.93 A$91.04M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.48 A$297.67M ★★★★★☆ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$3.04 A$252.05M ★★★★★★ GTN (ASX:GTN) A$0.54 A$106.04M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$2.03 A$330.52M ★★★★★★ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.88 A$103.99M ★★★★★★ IVE Group (ASX:IGL) A$2.16 A$334.56M ★★★★☆☆ Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) A$0.32 A$63.64M ★★★★★☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Atlas Pearls Limited is engaged in the production and sale of South Sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia, with a market capitalization of A$65.35 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from the sale of loose pearls, generating A$39.77 million in Australia and A$25.03 million in Indonesia.

Atlas Pearls Limited, with a market cap of A$65.35 million, has demonstrated significant financial growth and stability. The company has become profitable over the past five years, with an impressive earnings growth of 246.3% in the past year alone, outpacing its five-year average of 65.8%. Its net profit margin improved substantially from last year to 75.5%, and it operates debt-free, eliminating concerns over interest payments or debt coverage. Atlas Pearls is trading significantly below its estimated fair value and boasts an experienced management team with a seasoned board of directors, enhancing investor confidence in its operational leadership.

ASX:ATP Revenue & Expenses Breakdown as at Feb 2025

Overview: ImpediMed Limited is a medical technology company that manufactures and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology medical devices in the United States and Europe, with a market cap of A$107.36 million.