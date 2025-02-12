ASX Penny Stocks To Watch In February 2025

In This Article:
The Australian market is experiencing a flat start, with futures indicating a marginal dip and local banks like Commonwealth Bank and Suncorp Group reporting strong profits that could influence the bourse's performance. In this context, penny stocks—often representing smaller or newer companies—remain an intriguing investment area despite being considered somewhat outdated. By focusing on those with solid financial foundations and clear growth potential, investors can uncover opportunities that offer both stability and potential upside in today's market landscape.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.785
|
A$144.03M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.595
|
A$69.81M
|
★★★★★★
|
EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)
|
A$1.93
|
A$91.04M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.48
|
A$297.67M
|
★★★★★☆
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$3.04
|
A$252.05M
|
★★★★★★
|
GTN (ASX:GTN)
|
A$0.54
|
A$106.04M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$2.03
|
A$330.52M
|
★★★★★★
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.88
|
A$103.99M
|
★★★★★★
|
IVE Group (ASX:IGL)
|
A$2.16
|
A$334.56M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF)
|
A$0.32
|
A$63.64M
|
★★★★★☆
We'll examine a selection from our screener results.
Atlas Pearls
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Atlas Pearls Limited is engaged in the production and sale of South Sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia, with a market capitalization of A$65.35 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from the sale of loose pearls, generating A$39.77 million in Australia and A$25.03 million in Indonesia.
Market Cap: A$65.35M
Atlas Pearls Limited, with a market cap of A$65.35 million, has demonstrated significant financial growth and stability. The company has become profitable over the past five years, with an impressive earnings growth of 246.3% in the past year alone, outpacing its five-year average of 65.8%. Its net profit margin improved substantially from last year to 75.5%, and it operates debt-free, eliminating concerns over interest payments or debt coverage. Atlas Pearls is trading significantly below its estimated fair value and boasts an experienced management team with a seasoned board of directors, enhancing investor confidence in its operational leadership.
-
ImpediMed
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: ImpediMed Limited is a medical technology company that manufactures and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technology medical devices in the United States and Europe, with a market cap of A$107.36 million.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its medical segment, generating A$10.32 million.
Market Cap: A$107.36M
ImpediMed Limited, with a market cap of A$107.36 million, operates in the medical technology sector with revenues of A$10.32 million from its medical segment. Despite being unprofitable and having a negative return on equity, ImpediMed's short-term assets significantly exceed both its short-term and long-term liabilities, providing financial stability. The company is debt-free and has not diluted shareholders in the past year, maintaining investor value. Although it faces challenges with an inexperienced board and management team, earnings are forecast to grow substantially at 64.37% per year, indicating potential for future growth within the penny stock landscape.
-
Sunrise Energy Metals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Sunrise Energy Metals Limited is involved in metal recovery and exploration of mineral tenements in Australia, with a market cap of A$24.81 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment is primarily from Metals, amounting to A$0.33 million.
Market Cap: A$24.81M
Sunrise Energy Metals Limited, with a market cap of A$24.81 million, is pre-revenue and currently unprofitable but has been reducing losses by 40.3% annually over the past five years. The company benefits from a seasoned management team with an average tenure of 9.6 years and a similarly experienced board. Financially stable, it boasts no debt and has short-term assets (A$9.3M) that cover both short-term (A$952K) and long-term liabilities (A$352K). Shareholders have not faced dilution recently, while the company maintains sufficient cash runway for over a year based on its free cash flow position.
-
Key Takeaways
-
Companies discussed in this article include ASX:ATP ASX:IPD and ASX:SRL.
