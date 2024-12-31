ASX Penny Stocks To Watch In December 2024

In This Article:
As the Australian stock market wraps up 2024, traders are witnessing a modest decline on the last trading day, with the ASX 200 futures indicating a dip amid global market weakness. Despite this end-of-year volatility, the local index has experienced an overall gain of 8.8% throughout the year. For investors interested in smaller or newer companies, penny stocks—though an outdated term—remain relevant as they can offer unique growth opportunities when backed by strong financials.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.765
|
A$140.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.565
|
A$66.23M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.86
|
A$237.13M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$1.955
|
A$318.31M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.515
|
A$319.37M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)
|
A$1.745
|
A$855.19M
|
★★★★★☆
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.88
|
A$103.99M
|
★★★★★★
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
A$1.59
|
A$217.98M
|
★★★★★★
|
Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS)
|
A$1.8975
|
A$106.44M
|
★★★★★★
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.90
|
A$483.46M
|
★★★★☆☆
Helloworld Travel
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Helloworld Travel Limited is a travel distribution company operating in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally, with a market cap of A$318.31 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from Travel Operations in Australia (A$158.66 million), New Zealand (A$37.71 million), and the Rest of World (A$3.74 million), along with Transport, Logistics, and Warehousing services contributing A$16.74 million.
Market Cap: A$318.31M
Helloworld Travel Limited presents an intriguing opportunity in the penny stock landscape, with a market cap of A$318.31 million and operations spanning Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is debt-free and has demonstrated strong earnings growth, with a significant 59.4% increase over the past year, surpassing industry averages. Despite shareholder dilution in the past year and low return on equity at 9.4%, Helloworld's financial position remains robust as short-term assets exceed liabilities. Analysts anticipate further price appreciation by nearly 48%, indicating potential value relative to peers despite its unstable dividend history.
-
-
Melbana Energy
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Melbana Energy Limited is involved in oil and gas exploration in Cuba and Australia, with a market cap of A$94.37 million.
Operations: Melbana Energy Limited does not report specific revenue segments.
Market Cap: A$94.37M
Melbana Energy Limited, with a market cap of A$94.37 million, operates in oil and gas exploration across Cuba and Australia. The company is pre-revenue but has recently become profitable, showing significant earnings growth over the past five years at 25.3% annually. It maintains a strong financial position with no debt and sufficient short-term assets (A$51.3M) to cover liabilities (A$40.4M). Despite its low return on equity at 5.8%, Melbana's experienced management team and board support its operations without shareholder dilution in the past year, making it an intriguing prospect within the penny stock sector.
-
-
PointsBet Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: PointsBet Holdings Limited operates a cloud-based technology platform offering sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services in Australia with a market cap of A$341.28 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its operations in Australian Trading (A$211.54 million), Canada Trading (A$33.95 million), and Technology services (A$21.37 million).
Market Cap: A$341.28M
PointsBet Holdings Limited, with a market cap of A$341.28 million, operates without debt and has a cash runway exceeding three years. Despite being unprofitable with negative return on equity, it has reduced losses over five years by 7.9% annually and is trading significantly below its estimated fair value. The company recently experienced shareholder dilution of 4.8%. Recent merger discussions suggest potential takeover interest from an overseas suitor at over $300 million, reflecting a premium on its current market valuation and driving share price increases since September 2024.
-
-
