ASX Penny Stocks To Watch In December 2024

As the Australian stock market wraps up 2024, traders are witnessing a modest decline on the last trading day, with the ASX 200 futures indicating a dip amid global market weakness. Despite this end-of-year volatility, the local index has experienced an overall gain of 8.8% throughout the year. For investors interested in smaller or newer companies, penny stocks—though an outdated term—remain relevant as they can offer unique growth opportunities when backed by strong financials.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.765 A$140.36M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.565 A$66.23M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.86 A$237.13M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.955 A$318.31M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.515 A$319.37M ★★★★★☆ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.745 A$855.19M ★★★★★☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.88 A$103.99M ★★★★★★ SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.59 A$217.98M ★★★★★★ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$1.8975 A$106.44M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.90 A$483.46M ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Helloworld Travel Limited is a travel distribution company operating in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally, with a market cap of A$318.31 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from Travel Operations in Australia (A$158.66 million), New Zealand (A$37.71 million), and the Rest of World (A$3.74 million), along with Transport, Logistics, and Warehousing services contributing A$16.74 million.

Helloworld Travel Limited presents an intriguing opportunity in the penny stock landscape, with a market cap of A$318.31 million and operations spanning Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is debt-free and has demonstrated strong earnings growth, with a significant 59.4% increase over the past year, surpassing industry averages. Despite shareholder dilution in the past year and low return on equity at 9.4%, Helloworld's financial position remains robust as short-term assets exceed liabilities. Analysts anticipate further price appreciation by nearly 48%, indicating potential value relative to peers despite its unstable dividend history.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★