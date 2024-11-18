ASX Penny Stocks To Consider In November 2024

The Australian market has been relatively stable, with the ASX200 trading flat and commodities like gold seeing renewed interest as a safe-haven asset. In such a landscape, identifying promising investments requires a keen eye for potential growth and financial stability. Penny stocks, although an older term, continue to offer intriguing opportunities by focusing on smaller or newer companies that may combine value with growth potential.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.6025 A$70.63M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.80 A$146.79M ★★★★☆☆ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$2.04 A$332.15M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.545 A$337.98M ★★★★★☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.89 A$104.55M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.75 A$228.01M ★★★★★★ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.685 A$825.78M ★★★★★☆ EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) A$2.95 A$131.05M ★★★★★★ Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) A$0.155 A$67.53M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.93 A$486.42M ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DeSoto Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and evaluating mineral properties in the Northern Territory, with a market cap of A$8.98 million.

Operations: DeSoto Resources Limited does not currently report any revenue segments.

DeSoto Resources Limited, with a market cap of A$8.98 million, is a pre-revenue mineral exploration company focused on the Northern Territory. The company has seen shareholder dilution over the past year, increasing outstanding shares by 4.1%. Despite being debt-free and having short-term assets of A$5.8 million that exceed its liabilities, DeSoto reported a net loss of A$1.69 million for the year ending June 30, 2024. The board's average tenure is relatively new at 2.6 years, and while it has sufficient cash runway for over a year, its share price remains highly volatile.

Overview: eMetals Limited is an Australian company involved in mineral exploration, with a market cap of A$5.10 million.

Operations: There are no reported revenue segments for this Australian mineral exploration company.