ASX Penny Stocks To Consider In November 2024

The Australian market has been relatively stable, with the ASX200 trading flat and commodities like gold seeing renewed interest as a safe-haven asset. In such a landscape, identifying promising investments requires a keen eye for potential growth and financial stability. Penny stocks, although an older term, continue to offer intriguing opportunities by focusing on smaller or newer companies that may combine value with growth potential.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.6025
|
A$70.63M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.80
|
A$146.79M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$2.04
|
A$332.15M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.545
|
A$337.98M
|
★★★★★☆
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.89
|
A$104.55M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.75
|
A$228.01M
|
★★★★★★
|
Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)
|
A$1.685
|
A$825.78M
|
★★★★★☆
|
EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)
|
A$2.95
|
A$131.05M
|
★★★★★★
|
Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP)
|
A$0.155
|
A$67.53M
|
★★★★★★
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.93
|
A$486.42M
|
★★★★☆☆
DeSoto Resources
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: DeSoto Resources Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and evaluating mineral properties in the Northern Territory, with a market cap of A$8.98 million.
Operations: DeSoto Resources Limited does not currently report any revenue segments.
Market Cap: A$8.98M
DeSoto Resources Limited, with a market cap of A$8.98 million, is a pre-revenue mineral exploration company focused on the Northern Territory. The company has seen shareholder dilution over the past year, increasing outstanding shares by 4.1%. Despite being debt-free and having short-term assets of A$5.8 million that exceed its liabilities, DeSoto reported a net loss of A$1.69 million for the year ending June 30, 2024. The board's average tenure is relatively new at 2.6 years, and while it has sufficient cash runway for over a year, its share price remains highly volatile.
-
-
eMetals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: eMetals Limited is an Australian company involved in mineral exploration, with a market cap of A$5.10 million.
Operations: There are no reported revenue segments for this Australian mineral exploration company.
Market Cap: A$5.1M
eMetals Limited, with a market cap of A$5.10 million, is a pre-revenue mineral exploration company that has managed to avoid shareholder dilution over the past year. Despite being unprofitable, it has no debt and its short-term assets of A$4.6 million significantly exceed short-term liabilities of A$43.3K, providing a cash runway exceeding three years based on current free cash flow trends. Recent financial results showed a net loss of A$5.71 million for the year ending June 30, 2024, contrasting with the previous year's net income; however, the company benefits from an experienced board averaging 11.9 years in tenure.
-
-
Hamelin Gold
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Hamelin Gold Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on the Western Tanami region of Western Australia, with a market cap of A$14.96 million.
Operations: Hamelin Gold Limited has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: A$14.96M
Hamelin Gold Limited, with a market cap of A$14.96 million, is a pre-revenue mineral exploration company focused on Western Australia. It remains debt-free and has short-term assets of A$5.0 million that comfortably cover its short-term liabilities of A$489.1K, ensuring a cash runway for over a year despite declining free cash flow. The company reported revenue of A$0.32 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, but incurred a net loss of A$1.33 million, reflecting increased losses over five years at an annual rate of 29.8%. Its board is experienced with an average tenure exceeding three years.
-
-
