ASX Penny Stocks To Consider In January 2025

The ASX200 has reached a new all-time high of 8,566 points, bolstered by strong performances in the real estate and materials sectors. Despite the market's current strength, investors continue to explore diverse opportunities, including those offered by penny stocks. While the term "penny stock" might seem outdated, it still signifies smaller or newer companies that can offer potential value when backed by solid financials.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.775
|
A$142.2M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.575
|
A$67.4M
|
★★★★★★
|
EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ)
|
A$1.95
|
A$91.99M
|
★★★★★★
|
SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA)
|
A$2.99
|
A$247.9M
|
★★★★★★
|
Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)
|
A$0.515
|
A$319.37M
|
★★★★★☆
|
MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI)
|
A$1.90
|
A$105.1M
|
★★★★★★
|
GTN (ASX:GTN)
|
A$0.54
|
A$106.04M
|
★★★★★★
|
Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO)
|
A$2.01
|
A$327.26M
|
★★★★★★
|
Servcorp (ASX:SRV)
|
A$4.92
|
A$485.51M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
IVE Group (ASX:IGL)
|
A$2.18
|
A$337.66M
|
★★★★☆☆
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
Alkane Resources
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Alkane Resources Ltd is a gold exploration and production company in Australia with a market cap of A$345.16 million.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Gold Operations segment, which generated A$173.58 million.
Market Cap: A$345.16M
Alkane Resources, with a market cap of A$345.16 million, primarily generates revenue from its Gold Operations segment, reporting A$173.58 million in revenue. Despite negative earnings growth over the past year and lower profit margins compared to last year, Alkane's earnings have grown by 9.7% annually over five years. The company is debt-free with seasoned management and board teams but faces challenges as short-term assets do not cover long-term liabilities. Trading significantly below estimated fair value, Alkane's earnings are forecasted to grow substantially at 37.2% per year according to analyst estimates.
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Alkane Resources stock in this financial health report.
Understand Alkane Resources' earnings outlook by examining our growth report.
Pancontinental Energy
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Pancontinental Energy NL is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Australia, with a market cap of A$138.24 million.
Operations: Currently, there are no reported revenue segments for the company.
Market Cap: A$138.24M
Pancontinental Energy, with a market cap of A$138.24 million, is pre-revenue and currently unprofitable. The company has managed to reduce losses over the past five years at a rate of 26.4% annually and maintains a stable cash runway for over two years if free cash flow continues its historical growth. Pancontinental is debt-free, with short-term assets covering both short- and long-term liabilities comfortably. Despite high volatility in share price recently, shareholders have not faced significant dilution in the past year. The board is seasoned with an average tenure of 16 years, though management experience data remains insufficient.
Click here and access our complete financial health analysis report to understand the dynamics of Pancontinental Energy.
Understand Pancontinental Energy's track record by examining our performance history report.
TPG Telecom
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: TPG Telecom Limited offers telecommunications services to a diverse range of customers including consumer, business, enterprise, government, and wholesale sectors in Australia with a market cap of A$8.10 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from two main segments: Consumer, contributing A$4.53 billion, and Enterprise, Government and Wholesale, contributing A$1.09 billion.
Market Cap: A$8.1B
TPG Telecom, with a market cap of A$8.10 billion, shows mixed financial health. While it has grown profitable over the past five years, recent negative earnings growth and a significant one-off loss have impacted its performance. The company's interest payments are well covered by EBIT, and its debt level is satisfactory with operating cash flow covering 42.2% of its debt. However, short-term assets fall short of covering both short- and long-term liabilities. Despite trading below estimated fair value and having an experienced board, low return on equity and unsustainable dividends remain concerns for investors considering penny stocks in Australia.
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in TPG Telecom's financial health report.
Evaluate TPG Telecom's prospects by accessing our earnings growth report.
Companies discussed in this article include ASX:ALK ASX:PCL and ASX:TPG.
