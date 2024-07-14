ASX Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 19%

Amidst a generally positive trend in the Australian market, with the ASX200 recently closing up by 0.9% and most sectors showing gains, investor sentiment appears cautiously optimistic. Particularly noteworthy is the real estate sector's lead, suggesting a growing confidence that could influence market dynamics across various industries. In such an environment, understanding the significance of insider ownership in growth companies becomes crucial as it often reflects leadership's confidence in their company's future prospects amidst changing economic conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 26.7% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.1% 77.1% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 59.4% Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) 10.2% 96.2% Biome Australia (ASX:BIO) 34.5% 114.4% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 45.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 76.4%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Emerald Resources NL is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$2.64 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from mine operations, totaling approximately A$339.32 million.

Insider Ownership: 18.5%

Emerald Resources exhibits notable growth characteristics with a forecasted annual earnings increase of 19.6% and revenue growth at 18.6% per year, outpacing the Australian market's average. Despite this, both metrics fall slightly below the significant growth threshold of 20%. The company has seen substantial earnings growth over the past year (53.4%) and is expected to achieve a high Return on Equity (20.5%) in three years. However, shareholder dilution occurred last year, tempering some positive outlooks.

ASX:EMR Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kogan.com Ltd is an online retailer based in Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$447.74 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its online retail operations, with A$274.85 million from its Australian segment and A$33.40 million from its New Zealand operations, alongside A$11.39 million and A$142.52 million from Mighty Ape in Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Insider Ownership: 19.9%

Kogan.com, while trading at 58.8% below its estimated fair value, shows a mixed growth outlook in the Australian market. Its revenue growth of 6.2% per year is modest but still outpaces the general market's 5.3%. More impressively, its earnings are expected to surge by approximately 35% annually over the next three years, indicating potential for substantial profit increases despite a forecasted low Return on Equity of 17.7%. Recent strategic moves include extending a buyback plan and presenting at an industry conference, underscoring active management engagement.

ASX:KGN Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ora Banda Mining Limited is an Australian company focused on the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties, with a market capitalization of approximately A$789.50 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from gold mining, totaling A$166.66 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Ora Banda Mining, despite trading at A$93.3% below its estimated fair value, faces challenges with shareholder dilution over the past year. However, the company is on a positive trajectory with expected profitability within three years and substantial annual earnings growth forecasted at 96.22%. Revenue growth is also promising, anticipated to increase by 45.2% annually, significantly outpacing the Australian market average of 5.3%. The recent appointment of Kathryn Cutler as a Non-executive Director adds valuable exploration expertise to the board.

ASX:OBM Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

