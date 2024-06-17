ASX Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Peaking At 13%

Amid a backdrop of mixed economic signals from both Australia and China, the ASX200 has shown modest fluctuations. With events like the Future of Mining conference highlighting sector opportunities, investors remain keenly focused on market dynamics. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer a compelling narrative as they often suggest confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) 13.9% 86.3% Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 30.1% Gratifii (ASX:GTI) 14.3% 112.4% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Doctor Care Anywhere Group (ASX:DOC) 28.4% 96.4% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 45.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 85.4% Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) 11.4% 120.9% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 63.9%

Click here to see the full list of 90 stocks from our Fast Growing ASX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited, based in Australia, focuses on the research and development of dermatology and antimicrobial products, with a market capitalization of approximately A$519.80 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its dermatology and antimicrobial product development activities, totaling A$0.44 million.

Insider Ownership: 11.4%

Botanix Pharmaceuticals, with modest annual revenues of A$437K, is anticipated to see a sharp revenue increase at 120.4% annually, outpacing the broader Australian market's 5.4%. Despite recent shareholder dilution and limited financial reserves providing less than a year of cash runway, the company's earnings could grow substantially by 120.89% per year. Botanix is also nearing regulatory approval for SofdraÔ, as indicated in their latest update on commercial launch plans and market insights shared on May 6, 2024.

ASX:BOT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Flight Centre Travel Group Limited operates as a travel retailer serving both leisure and corporate sectors across various regions including Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia with a market capitalization of approximately A$4.30 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its leisure and corporate travel services, with segment earnings of A$1.28 billion and A$1.06 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 13.3%

Flight Centre Travel Group, trading 21.2% below its estimated fair value, shows promise with a forecasted revenue growth of 9.7% per year, outpacing the Australian market's average of 5.4%. Its earnings are expected to increase by 18.81% annually, also exceeding the national trend of 13.7%. Additionally, a projected Return on Equity of 21.7% in three years underscores its potential for robust financial health amidst no significant insider trading activity recently reported.

ASX:FLT Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Ora Banda Mining Limited is an Australian company focused on the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties, with a market capitalization of approximately A$705.51 million.

Operations: The primary revenue source for the company is gold mining, generating A$166.66 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Ora Banda Mining is anticipated to grow its revenue by 41.9% annually, significantly outstripping the Australian market's average of 5.4%. Despite shareholder dilution over the past year, the company's earnings could surge by approximately 93.57% per year. Positioned at a compelling 91.7% below its estimated fair value, Ora Banda is expected to reach profitability within three years, a rate considered above average compared to market growth, though recent insider trading data is unavailable.

ASX:OBM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

