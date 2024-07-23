ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership To Watch In July 2024

The Australian stock market has experienced a slight decline of 1.2% over the past week, though it maintains an overall growth of 8.6% over the past year with earnings expected to grow by 13% annually. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as significant insider stakes often align management’s interests with those of shareholders, potentially enhancing performance in robust market conditions.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 26.7% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 13.6% 26.8% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 109.4% Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) 17.1% 75.7% Biome Australia (ASX:BIO) 34.5% 114.4% Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) 10.2% 94.8% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 49.3% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 106.4% Change Financial (ASX:CCA) 26.6% 76.4%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Flight Centre Travel Group Limited operates as a travel retailer serving both leisure and corporate sectors across regions including Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia with a market capitalization of A$5.06 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through two segments: leisure travel, which brings in A$1.28 billion, and corporate travel, contributing A$1.06 billion.

Insider Ownership: 13.3%

Flight Centre Travel Group, with high insider ownership, shows promising financial trends. Currently trading at 25.7% below its estimated fair value, FLT's revenue is expected to outpace the Australian market with a 9.7% annual growth compared to the market's 5.6%. Additionally, earnings are projected to increase by 18.55% annually, surpassing the broader market forecast of 13.5%. The company's Return on Equity is also anticipated to be robust at 22.1% in three years.

ASX:FLT Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: SiteMinder Limited, with a market capitalization of A$1.46 billion, develops and sells online guest acquisition platforms and commerce solutions for accommodation providers both in Australia and globally.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its software and programming segment, which amounted to A$171.70 million.

Insider Ownership: 11.3%

SiteMinder, demonstrating significant growth potential and high insider ownership, is poised for substantial development. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 74.41% annually, with revenue projections also outpacing the Australian market significantly at 19.1% per year compared to 5.6%. Recently, SiteMinder formed a strategic partnership with Cloudbeds, enhancing operational capabilities and expanding market reach for over 60,000 hoteliers globally—a move that could further fuel its growth trajectory while still trading at 44.1% below its fair value estimate.

ASX:SDR Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Temple & Webster Group Ltd operates as an online retailer specializing in furniture, homewares, and home improvement products across Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$1.10 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through the online sale of furniture, homewares, and home improvement items, totaling A$442.25 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.9%

Temple & Webster Group, amidst executing a share repurchase program to manage capital efficiently and support growth, is set to see substantial earnings growth at 35.2% annually, outpacing the Australian market average of 13.5%. Although its revenue growth forecast of 19.3% yearly does not meet the high-growth threshold of 20%, it still exceeds the market's expectation of 5.6%. Despite these positives, projected Return on Equity remains modest at 19.3%, indicating potential areas for improvement in financial efficiency.

ASX:TPW Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

